J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, left fans puzzled this week after posting a short and glitch-ridden video on X, formerly known as Twitter. The six-second clip, filled with garbled text and distorted visuals, immediately went viral and triggered speculation about whether it had been generated by artificial intelligence.

Rowling shared the video alongside a post criticising gender identity ideology, but it was the surreal quality of the footage that drew most of the attention. The clip prompted widespread mockery, memes and commentary, with some users joking that the author herself had been replaced by a bot.

The Video That Sparked Confusion

On 8 September, Rowling uploaded the clip, which opened with a screenshot of a post from Dr Helen Webberley, founder of the trans healthcare provider GenderGP. The message read, 'Have you noticed the only argument they have is that if you have a willy, you must be a man... Phallophobes need help.'

Moments later, the video dissolved into a jumble of incoherent graphics resembling AI-generated text. The sound of rapid typing played over the visuals, giving the impression of a malfunction rather than a polished statement. The Daily Dot reported that the strange presentation made the clip appear more like a technical error than a crafted piece of commentary.

Users quickly shared and parodied the video, pushing it further into viral circulation. Many described it as an example of 'AI slop', a slang term for messy or nonsensical content thought to be produced by generative tools.

AI or Editing Mistake?

The production method remains uncertain, but the online reaction was swift. Out Magazine noted that some users speculated Rowling's behaviour might be linked to black mould exposure, while others joked that she had outsourced her posts to automation entirely.

While the clip strongly resembles AI-generated content and many have concluded AI was involved, there is currently no confirmed statement from Rowling or her representatives that AI was used. What is clear, however, is that the strange format overshadowed Rowling's intended message and highlighted the risks of experimenting with generative technology in public view.

Tell me again how gender identity ideology isn’t homophobic. Would you trust this UK doctor, who was suspended from practicing by the medical council and now heads up quasi-medical trans advocacy group GenderGP, to be sympathetic to a young girl who’s attracted to other girls? pic.twitter.com/yDRZL6DrcL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 8, 2025

How much mold do I need to understand this pic.twitter.com/C3pSFLBAVP — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) September 10, 2025

You can literally still view the original tweet https://t.co/cWF5gQnDSO — Saro (@CryptoSaro) September 10, 2025

kinda pathetic having to use AI to make up reasons to be mad hateful towards others — Obi Kiwami 極み (@AvatarObi) September 10, 2025

Part of A Wider Trend

Rowling is not the only public figure to face awkward moments linked to AI. Google's Veo 3, one of the most advanced AI video models, has been promoted as producing realistic clips, but it has also generated absurd or misleading outputs, according to Time. Earlier this year, an AI-generated news segment falsely announcing Rowling's death circulated online.

Episodes like these highlight the double-edged nature of generative technology. On one hand, the tools can produce content that looks increasingly realistic. On the other, they can generate material that appears confusing or absurd, making it difficult for audiences to distinguish between genuine statements and digital experiments.

Rowling Silent on Viral Clip

Rowling has not issued further comment on the clip, leaving it unclear whether the video was intended as an experiment or simply a mistake. The absence of clarification has fuelled speculation while ensuring the footage remains a talking point across social media.

While Rowling has not been replaced by a bot, her six-second video showed how easily unusual digital content can spiral into ridicule and conspiracy. For the author, it was another flashpoint in her ongoing online disputes. For observers, it underlined how quickly generative technology can blur the line between human communication and algorithmic invention.