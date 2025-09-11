A High Court judge has come under fire after offering words of encouragement to a convicted terrorist linked to the 7/7 London bombings and the 9/11 attacks.

At a hearing ahead of Haroon Aswat's release from secure hospital detention, Sir Robert Jay told him to remain on his medication and 'keep out of the sort of things you were doing'. The remarks, made at the Royal Courts of Justice, drew sharp condemnation from politicians and victims' groups, who argued that such comments were inappropriate for someone with Aswat's record of extremism.

Aswat's Background and Terror Links

Haroon Aswat, 50, was born in West Yorkshire and became known to security services for his links to Islamist extremism. According to The Times, he was accused of assisting radical cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri to establish a jihadist training camp in Oregon and was later sentenced in the United States to 20 years for conspiracy.

Although never charged in connection with the 2005 London bombings, Aswat was reported to have been in contact with ringleader Mohammad Sidique Khan. After completing his US sentence, he was deported to Britain in 2022 and detained under the Mental Health Act, where doctors diagnosed him with schizoaffective disorder.

The Judge's Remarks and Reactions

During proceedings, Sir Robert Jay remarked, 'It could not have been too pleasant being in American custody all that time. I have to wish you all the best... keep on your medication... and keep out of the sort of things you were doing.'

The words provoked a strong political response. Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick described them as 'an insult', while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for Jay's removal, insisting that Aswat 'should be in a high-security jail until he dies'. Victims' groups have also expressed alarm, suggesting that such judicial leniency undermines public trust in the justice system, according to The Scottish Sun.

Monitoring Gaps and Security Concerns

Recent reporting confirms that Haroon Aswat, currently detained under psychiatric care at Bethlem Royal Hospital, will be released without an electronic monitoring tag because legal protections for psychiatric patients prevent their use. Officials have raised concerns that this creates a gap in oversight for individuals with extremist ideologies who may require more stringent safeguards, The Sun reported.

Court documents and witness statements cited in the same reporting allege that Aswat has at times spoken positively of his past involvement with al-Qaeda and expressed interest in reconnecting with the network. Authorities argue that such comments highlight the difficulty of balancing the rights of mental health patients with the need to protect national security.

Balancing Mental Health and Justice

The case highlights the ongoing challenge of managing offenders whose crimes straddle both terrorism and mental health. Campaigners have called for reforms that would allow for closer post-release monitoring of psychiatric patients deemed a threat to public safety.

As the debate continues, Aswat's release underscores the difficulty of balancing compassion with public protection. The controversy has not only placed scrutiny on the management of dangerous offenders but also reignited questions about the responsibility of judges in navigating the intersection of justice, mental health and national security.