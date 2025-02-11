Rev. Steve Caudle, pastor of Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is facing intense criticism after delivering an anti-government sermon in which he called for violence against billionaire Elon Musk.

His comments, made during a Sunday service, have sparked widespread backlash from both his congregation and the public.

While Caudle's sermon addressed topics including global conflict and US politics, it was his remarks about Musk that have drawn the most attention.

Who is Rev. Steve Caudle

At the Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church on Shallowford Road in Chattanooga, Dr Steve Caudle serves as the senior reverend.

In his sermon, Rev. Caudle framed the discussion around the global violence witnessed in conflict zones such as Gaza and Ukraine. He warned the congregation that the United States could soon face similar turmoil.

'In this nation, I'm worried that we are on the verge of bloodshed,' Caudle said. His speech turned darker when he suggested that conflict in America might be inevitable, implying that specific forces were trying to drag the nation into a past it should avoid.

However, until Caudle turned to Elon Musk, the sermon veered into more dangerous territory.

Caudle accused Musk of manipulating the US Treasury through his involvement with cryptocurrency, particularly DOGE, and insinuated that Musk was attempting to steal personal data and Social Security benefits from Americans.

The Call for Violence

The most controversial aspect of the sermon came when Rev. Caudle stated, 'No one likes violence, but sometimes violence is necessary. When Elon Musk forces his way into the US Treasury and threatens to steal your personal information and your Social Security check, there is a possibility of violence.'

The pastor suggested that in situations like this, people might have no choice but to resort to violence. 'Sometimes the devil will act so ugly that you have no other choice but to get violent and fight,' he added.

According to media reports, the use of such language, especially from a religious leader, has raised concerns about the potential incitement of violence.

Some critics have condemned Caudle's remarks as reckless and fundamentally at odds with Christianity's teachings, which generally promote peace and reconciliation.

Musk Responds to the Controversy

Elon Musk, never one to shy away from controversy, responded to Caudle's comments on X. In a post on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX founder accused the pastor of using inflammatory language to conceal what he called 'MASSIVE fraud.'

'This tells me that he is trying to hide MASSIVE fraud,' Musk wrote on X.

Many of Musk's supporters also responded by aligning themselves with the tech mogul's perspective, while others took issue with the rhetoric used by Caudle. 'Put him in jail and take away the tax-free status of that 'church,' one user wrote on X.

Doctor Caudle's Take on His Remarks

On Monday afternoon, while speaking to a media house, Dr Steve Caudle gave his perspective on the fallout from his sermon.

The pastor stood firm in his views, expressing no regret for his comments. 'I would say that when you deal with righteousness, you deal with justice; how can you exclude the political arena? They are all interrelated,' he said.

When asked to clarify his remarks, Caudle explained that a passage from the Gospel of Matthew inspired his words. 'I was talking about the passage out of the Gospel of Matthew. The 11th chapter, the words of Jesus, not my words,' he said. 'When he said since the time of John the Baptist, the kingdom of heaven suffers violence and the violent take it by force.'

Caudle insisted that his references to violence were rooted in the teachings of Jesus rather than a call for violent action in the present day.

Local Political Fallout

The controversy surrounding Caudle's sermon has also drawn responses from local political figures.

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said Caudle's remarks were 'totally unacceptable,' particularly for a pastor. 'Hateful rhetoric has no place in Hamilton County, especially from a pastor,' Wamp said in a public statement.

According to reports, Wamp has since called for Caudle's resignation from the Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission, citing his inflammatory comments.

In response, Caudle expressed frustration that Wamp had made his demand without addressing him personally.

'I think it would have been decent of the man to look me in my eye and talk with me before he sent that,' Caudle remarked, clearly upset by the mayor's actions.

The Public Outcry

The fallout from Caudle's sermon has been swift. Online critics, including several social media users, have condemned the pastor for his rhetorical recommendations for violence, with one writing, 'This is all a lie, and he claims to be a pastor. Shame on him and anyone who believes these lies without taking the time to learn the truth.'

Another individual posted, 'A 'pastor' calling for conflict and violence from the pulpit is absolutely non-Christian behaviour.'

For his part, Caudle insists that his words were taken out of context. I never called for violence against Elon Musk, and he knows that it's propaganda,' he said. 'They take things, they twist it, they only play portions of a particular sermon in order to push their propaganda.'

The Mayor's Position on DOGE

Mayor Wamp also voiced his support for Musk and DOGE in his statement. We have already launched a DOGE-inspired task force to eliminate waste in Hamilton County Government,' he said in a statement.

As the controversy continues, Rev. Caudle is under intense scrutiny for his comments about Musk and his broader political involvement. The question is whether he can keep his position at the Hamilton County Planning Commission despite mounting public and political pressure.