Ever since actor Daniel Craig announced his retirement from the James Bond series, speculations about who will be the next 007 are running rampant. "No Time to Die" is the twenty-fifth installment in the franchise slated to release in 2020. This also happens to be Craig's final movie as fan-favourite British secret service agent.

Meanwhile, fans are wondering who will be taking over the role after Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 agent in "No Time to Die." While several names have come up, the latest trailer of the upcoming film has sparked rumours suggesting Lashana Lynch is joining the franchise as a female spy in the titular role.

In the trailer, she has been introduced as 00 agent Nomi on duty for two years while Craig's character was away enjoying quiet time in Jamaica. However, the recent case brings him back to the agency, leaving her displeased.

"The world's moved on, Commander Bond," she says in the trailer. "So stay in your lane. You get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee."

Nevertheless, since "No Time to Die" is Craig's fifth and the final movie as James Bond, much of the focus remains on him as they both work together on a mission aimed to take down Rami Malek's mysterious villain Safin.

However, fans must note that there is no confirmation from the franchise about Lynch taking over as the new James Bond. Meanwhile, several names have come up for the role of the next 007 agent that fans are rooting for. According to The Sun, some of the frontrunners with the highest odds in favour include Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, Tom Hiddleston, James Norton and Michael Fassbender. Others who may not be far behind in the race, as per the publication are Tom Hardy, Jack Lowden, Idris Elba, Jamie Bell, Aidan Turner, Cillian Murphy, Henry Cavill and Henry Golding.

At the same time, a petition backing Tom Ellis for the iconic role has been initiated on Change.org. Ellis who plays the role of the titular character on the television show "Lucifer" is said to be in the league, too. According to Jimheath.tv the signatures have reached over 3000 keeping him "firmly on the list."

While fans await the official announcement, they can certainly enjoy Lynch's character as the 00 agent.

"No Time to Die" releases on April 2, 2020, in theatres across the UK and April 8, 2020, in the US.