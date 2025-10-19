Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour has been rocked by controversy after reports surfaced claiming the rapper was charged with misdemeanour assault in Utahearlier this month.

Police allege the 30-year-old star, born Jordan Terrell Carter, struck both his girlfriend and a limousine driver during a heated row on 2 October.

Police Report: A Fight, a Limousine and a Bruised Jaw

Officers were called when Carl Reynolds, a driver for ALC A Limousine Connection, accused Carti of punching him following an argument between the rapper and his girlfriend.

The dispute allegedly began while the trio were travelling from the Waldorf Astoria Park City to a rehearsal venue in Heber City.

Reynolds told police that Carti threatened to assault him and his girlfriend, later punching the woman in the chest and then hitting him in the face when he intervened.

Authorities documented redness and swelling on the driver's jaw. Carti was cited for misdemeanour assault but was not arrested.

Fans Cry Foul: 'This Feels Like a Setup'

As soon as the story broke, fans flooded social media questioning the account. Some users claimed that details of the alleged assault changed across different reports, fuelling theories that the incident may have been exaggerated — or even fabricated — to damage Carti's reputation.

A post from an X user under the name @PloybertCorti went viral:

'There is currently a smear campaign targeted at Playboi Carti right now. Someone is paying big music accounts to spread fake news and make him look bad.'

The user's identity remains unverified, but the sentiment gained traction among Carti's loyal fanbase. Many pointed out the timing of the allegations — coinciding with his sold-out international tour — calling the accusations 'industry sabotage.'

Adding to the confusion, the driver reportedly admitted he did not actually witness Carti strike his girlfriend, only that she appeared hunched over holding her chest. The admission has raised further questions about the credibility of the claims.

A Familiar Storm

It is not the first time Carti has faced assault allegations. In 2022, he was accused of attacking his then-pregnant girlfriend in Georgia — a case later dropped due to insufficient evidence.

To supporters, this latest episode fits a pattern of unproven claims surfacing during his biggest career moments.

Neither Carti nor his management has commented publicly. Industry insiders told Variety that the rapper's silence is likely a strategic decision to avoid amplifying the controversy.

Music, Media and Manipulation

The Carti scandal underscores the uneasy relationship between celebrity culture, social media and the modern music industry. In an era where unverified rumours can spread globally within minutes, reputations can be destroyed long before facts emerge.

If the allegations prove true, the case would mark another troubling chapter in Carti's turbulent career. But if the rapper is being framed, as many fans insist, it could serve as a warning about how digital media and industry rivalries can weaponise scandal.

For now, authorities in Wasatch County confirm the case remains under investigation. No trial date has been set, and no further evidence has been made public.

As the controversy continues to swirl, one question dominates online debate: Is Playboi Carti the villain — or the victim — in this latest music-industry drama?