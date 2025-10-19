Outrage has erupted once again as the court handling the murder case of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska delayed the crucial hearing of her accused killer, Decarlos Brown Jr., until April 2026.

The hearing, originally scheduled for October 16, was meant to determine whether prosecutors would seek the death penalty under North Carolina's Rule 24 process.

Another Delay in the Iryna Zarutska Case

The abrupt postponement, reportedly requested by Brown and his attorney, Daniel Roberts, was approved without any clear explanation.

Court documents revealed that the reason for the delay was redacted, leaving the public in the dark and fuelling speculation that the accused is being protected by the system.

Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman, was fatally stabbed on a Charlotte light rail on August 22, in what police described as a random and unprovoked attack.

Her tragic death drew national attention, not only for its brutality but also for the disturbing legal twists that have followed.

Questions About Competency

Adding to the growing frustration, a Mecklenburg County judge has now ordered the release of Brown's medical and mental health records. The order includes all hospital notes, test results, and any records of psychological treatment.

According to court filings, Brown spent six days in an Atrium Health hospital after the incident, recovering from injuries before being formally charged.

However, Atrium Health initially refused to release the documents to police, citing patient privacy laws. It took an assistant district attorney's motion before the judge ruled that the records were essential for a fair investigation.

Brown's attorney has also filed a motion for a competency evaluation, suggesting that his mental state may play a role in his defence. In past police reports, Brown allegedly told officers that someone gave him a 'man-made material' that controlled his movements and speech.

These developments have left many questioning whether Brown's mental health claims are being used to delay the case or shield him from harsher penalties.

A Troubled Past

Court records reveal that Brown is no stranger to the justice system. He has 14 prior cases in Mecklenburg County and was previously sentenced to six years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny.

Given the seriousness of the current charges, a new lawyer specialising in death penalty cases has been appointed to represent him. Brown now faces both state and federal murder charges, as federal prosecutors added a charge of killing on a mass transportation system.

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment or the death penalty. However, the legal process appears to be moving at a snail's pace. For the victim's supporters, each new delay feels like a step backwards in the pursuit of justice.

President Donald Trump himself has publicly called for the death penalty in Brown's case, while other officials have used Zarutska's murder to push for tougher sentencing laws in North Carolina.

The Rise of 'Iryna's Law'

In the wake of Zarutska's killing, lawmakers acted swiftly to introduce 'Iryna's Law', a bill signed on October 3 that reinstates the death penalty in North Carolina after more than two decades of suspension. The law also reopens debate over execution methods, with some lawmakers controversially proposing the firing squad as an option.

Supporters of the bill argue it is a necessary response to violent crime and a way to honour Zarutska's memory. Critics, including Governor Josh Stein, have condemned the move as barbaric, saying it sets a dangerous precedent.

Still, for many who followed the case, the question remains: how can justice be served if the man accused of her murder continues to avoid trial?

Public Frustration Grows as Justice Stalls

With the hearing now delayed until 2026, public anger is mounting. Online forums and community groups are filled with comments accusing the court of dragging its feet.

Many have questioned whether the justice system is being overly cautious in handling Brown's case because of his previous incarceration and mental health claims.

Zarutska's story, once a symbol of survival after fleeing war in Ukraine, has now become a painful example of justice delayed. As the months pass and the hearings continue to shift, one haunting question remains: is the court protecting Decarlos Brown — or simply failing Iryna Zarutska all over again?