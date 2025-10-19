Streamer Emiru (Emily Schunk) has spoken out following an assault during a TwitchCon meet-and-greet in San Diego, accusing event organisers of mishandling the situation and failing to protect her during the convention.

In a candid post on X, the 27-year-old detailed how a man was able to cross multiple security barriers and approach her during the session, where he allegedly grabbed her face and attempted to kiss her before being stopped.

She described being 'shaken up' by the experience but said she was even more hurt by how Twitch handled the incident.

'There were at least 3 or 4 other Twitchcon security staff in the area who did not react and let the guy walk away,' she wrote.

The streamer also noted that the only people who came to check on her were her personal manager and a friend, while official TwitchCon staff did not approach her or ask if she was okay.

Emiru disputed Twitch's public statement claiming that the man was immediately caught and detained, calling it 'a blatant lie.' She said she did not hear about his detention until hours later, and only after her manager pressed the issue.

Expressing disappointment and frustration, Emiru said this would be her final TwitchCon appearance. 'This is definitely my last TwitchCon, and it saddens me to say as a 10 year off and on attendee of TwitchCon, I think other creators should seriously consider not attending in the future. I did not feel cared for or protected, even bringing my own security and staff. I can't imagine how creators without those options would feel.'

The incident has reignited debate over safety standards and harassment at major gaming conventions, with many fans and fellow streamers calling on Twitch to review its event security and response protocols.

hello everyone, I am okay and thank you for all of the kind messages, sorry I cannot respond to them all 🩷



Yesterday, the man who assaulted me was allowed to cross multiple barriers at twitchcon and even in front of another creators meet and greet to grab me and my face and try… — emi ⭐️ (@emiru) October 18, 2025

Fellow Streamers Voice Outrage

Several prominent streamers and content creators have voiced support for Emiru following her statement.

Pokimane (Imane Anys) wrote that she hoped the incident would push Twitch to finally take the creators' concerns seriously.

Valkyrae (Rachell Marie Hofstetter) criticised the platform's safety protocols, stating: 'it's awful that twitchcon safety concerns were an issue even before the event but they still didn't take it seriously.'

Cinna (Brittany Lynn Watts) commended Emiru for speaking out, writing: 'Love you and proud of you for speaking up for yourself.' She added that Emiru is 'an inspiration to other women who feel unsafe in this space.'

Tectone (John Robert Robertson) expressed anger over the situation, saying he was disgusted about what happened. 'Twitch covering this up and lying makes me sick. We will hold them accountable. I'm tired of this platforms lies and mistreatment of its creators,' he wrote.

CohhCarnage (Ben Cassell) described Twitch's response as 'the absolute height of unprofessionalism' and called it 'shameful and disgusting.'

Sydeon (Sydney Parker) said she was shocked and saddened by the incident and praised Emiru for speaking out, adding: 'So much of this needed to be handled so differently.'

Many comments on Emiru's post also called for her to take legal action against Twitch.

I’m so sorry you went through this.. it’s awful that twitchcon safety concerns were an issue even before the event but they still didn’t take it seriously. I’m so glad you’re okay and I hope they learn from this :( — RAE (@Valkyrae) October 18, 2025

I’m glad you’re safe now



But disgusted this even happened and even the thought of something worse happening pisses me the fuck off



Twitch covering this up and lying makes me sick



We will hold them accountable



I’m tired of this platforms lies and mistreatment of its… — TECTONE 🇺🇸 (@Tectone) October 18, 2025

Safety Promises Contradicted by Incident

The incident involving Emiru appears to contradict statements made by Twitch just a week before TwitchCon.

In a blog post dated 8 October 2025, published on the platform's official website, Twitch outlined the steps it claimed to be taking to ensure the safety of both attendees and creators at the San Diego convention.

'We recognize that, to have a good time at TwitchCon and truly enjoy the experience, you have to feel safe. We employ world-class teams and equipment, focused on protecting our attendees,' the post read.

According to the statement, the event featured robust security measures across the venue, including screening procedures at all entry points and strict access control protocols.

The company said these systems were designed to prevent prohibited items from entering the venue and to maintain clear security checkpoints throughout.

However, footage of the incident shows that Emiru's attacker appeared to be holding what looked like a knife after being pushed away by her bodyguard.

Twitch also highlighted what it described as 'multiple layers of protection,' boasting of both visible and behind-the-scenes security measures intended to safeguard attendees.

The controversy surrounding Emiru's assault has sparked renewed scrutiny over TwitchCon's safety protocols and the platform's response to creator security. With widespread support from fellow streamers, the incident has intensified calls for greater accountability and stronger protections for attendees at future events.