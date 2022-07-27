It has now been confirmed that FC Bayern Munich were interested in a possible move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. However, in the same breath, former player and now club director Oliver Kahn also explained why the Bavarian giants made the tough decision to let the opportunity pass.

First things first, there is no doubt that Bayern Munich recognises the kind of player Ronaldo is and the talent that he can bring into the club. In fact, Kahn said that club executives had to sit down for a serious conversation when they found themselves with a chance to pull the trigger on signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

In an interview with German publication Bild, Kahn said, "We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally - I consider him one of greatest footballers ever."

Indeed, almost every club in the world would be shaking in their boots if Ronaldo's agent came knocking on their door. However, the fact is that only a few clubs can realistically sign Ronaldo for a number of reasons. First would be the economic aspect of the move. A player of Ronaldo's calibre does not come cheap, even at 37 years old.

Bayern is one of a handful of clubs that can handle the financial outlay, but their decision not to pursue the move was based on other factors. "We came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation," said Kahn.

That decision needs no further explanation. The fact of the matter is that Ronaldo is a huge force and his arrival within any squad will cause a massive impact. Unfortunately, that is not necessarily a good thing especially for clubs that already have an established culture both in the dressing room and on the pitch.

There is a balance in the ecosystem in any club, and bringing in an new alpha is sure to tip the scales in a direction that may not always be a good thing. Bayern has enjoyed massive success in recent years, but even with the departure of Robert Lewandowski this summer, it appears as though they are not prepared to turn the club on its head by bringing in the Portuguese superstar.