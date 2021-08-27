Did you know that more than 80% of men and 50% of women will experience significant hair loss during their lifetime? This is a problem that many people want to solve to improve their confidence and make them feel young all the time. BlueMagic Group is a hair transplant clinic, and it is making waves in the industry through its new treatments and great customer service.

BlueMagic Group specializes in carrying out high quality Micro FUE Sapphire and DHI Choi pen hair transplants as well as the best PRP treatments using the newest technology and treatment methods available. The clinic has performed over 21,000 successful hair transplants for its patients, and it has received rave reviews online. It is located in Istanbul, Turkey, with medical consultancy offices in London, Tirana, and Istanbul. BlueMagic Group has revolutionized the hair transplant industry as its fees are 70% less compared to any other hair transplant clinic in the UK, Italy, or the US. Many people travel to get their treatments done to great success. "We're able to keep our costs down in Istanbul, and it works great for us," says Dr. Selahattin Tulunay, a hair transplant surgeon at the clinic. "People can save money with us, even though they have to fly for their surgery. They can also enjoy the wonderful sights while they're in the country during their recovery."

The best part about BlueMagic Group is that it offers a 100% lifetime guarantee on its hair transplant procedures. "It's hard for most clinics to do that," says Dr. Tulunay. "However, I'm so confident in the procedures I use that I offer that willingly to our clients."

Hair transplants don't have to be as expensive as you might have thought. If you can find a professional facility such as BlueMagic Group, you may notice that you can get a bargain while still having an amazing surgical experience.