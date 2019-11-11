BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, led the pack with most nominations in the music category for 45th People's Choice Awards. However, the enormously popular seven-member K-pop band chose to skip the starlit extravaganza leaving the ARMY confused and wondering. Here is why Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope decided to not show up at the star-studded affair.

It is true, fans across the globe were expecting their favourite singers to show up at People's Choice Awards when they were competing against the likes of Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK, Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and more for three different categories: Group of 2019, Music Video of 2019 and Concert Tour of 2019.

Neither did the group win any of the three awards, nor did they make an appearance. According to Elite Daily, it is likely that the group is preparing new music, which is why they remained absent from the event. It is important to note here that there is no confirmation of the explanation. However, many media publications are assuming so.

Alongside new music, the boy band is also preparing for the highly anticipated iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball concert, the biggest multi-artist holiday season concert before marking the end of the year.

Speaking with iHeartRadio, RM said, "We're visiting L.A. for the Jingle Ball. We're so looking forward to it. That's the biggest event we have until 2019 ends," as quoted by the above-mentioned publication.

BTS will be performing on Friday, December 6 for the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

"We're actually now in our studio, so we're working for our next album. Please stay tuned," he added.

Started originally as a hip-hop group, BTS became #1 Billboard artist and topped the charts across several global music charts. Soon after, emerged a fiercely loyal group of fans calling themselves ARMY, short for "Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth."

Meanwhile, BTS fans are not happy with People's Choice Awards voting results. They took to Twitter to express their agony and got #ThePeopleChooseBTS trending after they lost all the three nominations this year.

BTS really deserved this win. They have done so much for so many people and continue to impact lives every single day. Im happy for Blackpink BUT, BTS has been a group for 7 years and have worked so hard to be where they are now. We choose BTS #ThePeopleChooseBTS ðŸ’œðŸ’œ — Kpop Nerd (@LydiannahC) November 11, 2019

"I choose BTS because their lyrics are riveting, their sincerity is true, and their hard work is inspiring. #ThePeopleChooseBTS," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Fans seemed really angry and called the show rigged.

"Even media knows the show was rigged. They acknowledge how powerful Armys are at voting and that the results don't make sense. They've even reached out to E! for clarification of the results! #ThePeopleChooseBTS," another one wrote.