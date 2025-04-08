Holidaymakers booked with Norwegian Cruise Line have been left scrambling after the company confirmed the cancellation of dozens of upcoming voyages. The disruption comes amid the long-term chartering of two of its popular vessels, the Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun, leaving many to wonder what prompted this shake-up.

Popular Ships Depart Fleet As Cordelia Steps In

According to The Street, Norwegian Cruise Line is parting ways with two of its long-standing ships—the Norwegian Sky and the Norwegian Sun—both of which will soon operate under long-term charter agreements. The Norwegian Sky, a Sun-class ship, will be leaving the company's fleet in late 2026. The cruise line informed guests in a letter, stating: 'We're writing to you today with the news that one of our renowned ships from the acclaimed Sun-class series, Norwegian Sky, will leave Norwegian Cruise Line's award-winning fleet to embark toward new horizons.'

The Norwegian Sky has been leased to Cordelia Cruises, India's leading premium cruise line, and is expected to begin operating out of Dubai from 30 September 2026. The cruise line confirmed that all sailings scheduled on or after 20 August 2026 will be cancelled to ensure the vessel arrives in Dubai on time.

In a parallel move, Norwegian has also agreed to the long-term charter of the Norwegian Sun to Cordelia Cruises. The Indian cruise operator announced the news via social media, saying: 'It's official. We started with one, and now, we're a fleet. We're proud to announce that two magnificent ships – Sky and Sun – will soon be joining the ever-iconic Empress.'

Impact On Travellers And Compensation

Passengers affected by the cancellations will receive a full refund automatically processed to their original form of payment within 30 business days. Those who used a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) will see 100% of the credit re-applied to their Latitudes account within 10 days of cancellation.

As a goodwill gesture, impacted guests will also be offered a 10% discount on a future Norwegian Cruise, provided it is booked between 15 April 2025 and 31 December 2026.

In an official statement, Norwegian said: 'Travel partners are asked to please ensure that impacted clients review this information. We fully understand that this cancellation was not in your plans and sincerely apologise for the disappointment this news may cause. As Norwegian Sky is a favourite to many, we are truly grateful for their years of service.'

A Pattern Of Cancellations

This isn't the first time Norwegian has made significant changes to its sailing schedule. As reported by IBTimes UK, the company cancelled nearly 40 voyages across three ships—the Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Star, and Norwegian Dawn—in 2023. Those cancellations, affecting sailings between November 2025 and April 2026, similarly prompted frustration among travellers.

Despite this disruption, Norwegian continues to expand its fleet with the upcoming launches of two new Prima Plus Class ships—Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna. These additions form part of the cruise line's broader strategy to modernise its offerings while phasing out older ships.

What Travellers Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line maintains that it is doing everything possible to ease the inconvenience. 'We're committed to making this as smooth as possible for you,' the company stated. Passengers are advised they do not need to take any further action to receive their refunds.

While the long-term charters may indicate a shift in Norwegian's fleet management strategy, the cruise line insists that its commitment to customer satisfaction remains unchanged. For many guests, however, the news brings a mix of disappointment and uncertainty as they now re-evaluate their travel plans for the coming years.