The Emerald City is calling once again. 'Wicked: For Good,' the much-anticipated sequel to the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the Broadway smash hit 'Wicked,' has just dropped its official trailer. The film promises an emotional and dazzling continuation of Elphaba and Glinda's intertwined journeys. Directed by Jon M. Chu, this sequel has stirred excitement with new characters, previously untold backstories, and bold reinterpretations of familiar moments.

Release and Production Details

'Wicked: For Good' was filmed simultaneously with 'Wicked: Part One' from late 2022 through mid-2023, wrapping in early 2024 following industry strike delays. The production took place largely in the UK, with director Chu revealing that some scenes for Part Two were shot before parts of the first movie, demanding tight continuity planning from the cast.

'We had big boards with what timeline we'd be in, and they had notes all over their script so we could all be in sync,' Chu said in an interview with Vanity Fair. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who portray Elphaba and Glinda respectively, were key to anchoring the story across the shifting narrative.

Plot Overview: What to Expect

The story picks up after the dramatic ending of Part One, when Elphaba discovers the Wizard's fraud and is declared a threat to Oz. Glinda, meanwhile, finds herself torn between personal ambition and loyalty to her friend.

In this second instalment, fans will witness the full transformation of Elphaba into the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda embraces her destiny as the Good Witch.

According to Chu, 'The meat of what Wicked is all about happens in movie two. This is where our childhood dreams collide with our adult selves.'

Dorothy Enters the Scene

One major twist teased in the film's first trailer is the more prominent role of Dorothy Gale, the Kansas girl whose entrance into Oz catalyses the original Wizard of Oz story. In the Broadway musical, Dorothy is only shown in silhouette. In 'Wicked: For Good,' she appears on screen walking the Yellow Brick Road alongside her iconic companions.

While this divergence might raise some eyebrows among purist fans, Chu assures that the character's inclusion is purposeful. 'We tread lightly,' he said. 'We try to make more sense of how [Dorothy's presence] impacts our girls and our characters.'

New Music and Fan-Favourite Songs

Composer Stephen Schwartz confirmed two original songs have been added to the sequel to meet new storytelling needs. Cynthia Erivo revealed that one of the new numbers will be performed by Elphaba and that she contributed to writing it.

'I don't know if you're ready for it,' she told a Variety podcast. 'I feel like the song is very, very special. I have a feeling that even the title will move you.'

Alongside the new material, fans can expect the return of iconic songs from the Broadway production, including: Thank Goodness, The Wicked Witch of the East, Wonderful, I'm Not That Girl (Reprise), As Long As You're Mine, No Good Deed, March of the Witch Hunters and For Good.