Millions of viewers in the US lost access to ESPN, ABC, and other Disney channels on 30 October 2025. The blackout began just before 9 p.m. PT, during live broadcasts including ESPN's SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt and ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

The removal came after YouTube TV, owned by Google, and The Walt Disney Company failed to renew their carriage deal before the Thursday midnight deadline. This marks one of the biggest blackouts in recent years, disrupting weekend sports coverage and popular shows across the country.

The dispute left many wondering how two of the world's largest media companies reached such a standoff — and when, or if, the channels will return.

Why YouTube TV Lost Disney Channels

According to the Los Angeles Times, the breakdown came down to money. Disney wanted higher carriage fees, arguing that ESPN and its entertainment channels deserved premium rates. A Disney spokesperson said they 'invest significantly in content and expect partners to pay fair rates that recognise that value.'

YouTube TV pushed back, saying Disney's proposed price hike would unfairly raise costs for viewers. The company stated that Disney had used 'the threat of a blackout' as a negotiating tactic. YouTube TV added that it was working towards a fair deal 'that restores their networks to YouTube TV.'

The dispute reflects a wider battle in the television industry. Content owners such as Disney are demanding more for sports rights as the cost of broadcasting NFL and NBA games continues to rise. Streaming providers like YouTube TV are resisting these increases to keep subscription prices down. Without a deal, YouTube TV no longer holds legal rights to air Disney networks.

Over 10 Million YouTube TV Users Affected

The blackout hit more than 10 million subscribers across the US. Sports fans were hit hardest as ESPN's programming — including college football, Monday Night Football, and NBA games — disappeared overnight.

I really enjoy YouTube TV during football season because I prefer their interface, but I ONLY SUBSCRIBE TO WATCH SPORTS & NOTHING ELSE. If it doesn't have ESPN by Saturday at noon I will switch and never go back. And no I'm not going to any ESPN service because it feels like… — Coop (@TheCoachCoop) October 31, 2025

Other favourites like Good Morning America, Jeopardy!, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! also went dark. On X, subscribers vented their anger. One user wrote, 'I only subscribe to watch sports. If ESPN isn't back by Saturday, I'm gone.' Another said, 'This is only happening because of greed.'

Will Disney Channels Return?

Disney made its stance clear: no deal, no return. The company said YouTube TV had 'chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates.'

Disney confirmed that its sports programming, including NFL, NBA, and college football, would stay off the platform 'without a new agreement in place,' as per CNN.

YouTube TV accused Disney of using the blackout to promote its own live services, such as Hulu + Live TV. Both sides confirmed that talks were still ongoing, but neither offered a timeline for a resolution. Past disputes involving Disney and other providers lasted about 10 to 13 days before deals were reached.

What Happens If Disney Channels Don't Return

If negotiations stall, YouTube TV subscribers will permanently lose access to ESPN, ABC, FX, National Geographic, and Disney Channel. Sports fans could miss upcoming college football matches and NFL games, including Monday Night Football.

YouTube TV at 12:22am: Fuck you — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 31, 2025

Industry experts say the blackout exposes the growing tension between streaming platforms and traditional broadcasters. The fight over carriage fees highlights the fragile balance between content costs and customer affordability.

A prolonged dispute could see viewers switching to competitors like Hulu + Live TV or FuboTV. YouTube TV apologised on social media, saying it understood how frustrating the loss was. The company offered a $20 (£15.23) credit if the blackout continued for a long period.

As pressure mounts ahead of another major sports weekend, YouTube TV faces a critical choice — meet Disney's price or risk losing its sports-hungry audience.