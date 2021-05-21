Prince William and Prince Harry have released emotional messages remembering their late mother Princess Diana, after an independent inquiry into her conversation with BBC Panorama ruled that Martin Bashir had used unethical ways to secure the interview.

Prince William took to his and his wife Kate Middleton's Twitter account on Thursday to share a video of himself reacting to the report of The Dyson Investigation. While thanking retired Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson and his team for the inquiry, the Duke of Cambridge said: "It is welcome that the BBC accepts Lord Dyson's findings in full – which are extremely concerning, that BBC employees lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother."

Further talking about the findings of the inquiry, the 38-year-old noted that his mother was told "lurid and false claims" about the British royal family which "played on her fears and fuelled paranoia." (BBC) "displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the programme; and were evasive in their reporting to the media and covered up what they knew from their internal investigation," he added about the report.

A statement on today’s report of The Dyson Investigation pic.twitter.com/uS62CNwiI8 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

Taking a strong and unprecedented stand against the 1995 interview, which led to the end of his parents' marriage, William said: "It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."

The Duke admitted that he remembers his mother being affected by "fear, paranoia, and isolation" in her final years, and said it brings him "indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures" in handling the interview taken two years before her death in 1997 had "contributed significantly" to that.

"But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived. She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions," the second in line to the throne added.

The father-of-three also said that it is his "firm view" that the controversial interview where his mother spoke of her "crowded marriage" with Prince Charles among several other claims about the royal family "holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again."

William said that the interview effectively established a "false narrative" which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others. The royal said it is important in this era of fake news that anyone who has written or wants to write about these events address this narrative.

"These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too," he concluded.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Prince Harry also released a statement about the inquiry, and said BBC taking responsibility for it was the "first step towards justice and truth." Even though the brothers haven't been on good terms for a while now, Harry's message started with a mention of his only sibling, as he referred to Diana as "our mother."

"Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest," he wrote.

Harry also admitted for the first time that he believes the press was indirectly responsible for his mother's death in a car crash in Paris in 1997. His statement read: "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life. To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth."

The Duke of Sussex, who has himself been involved in a battle with British tabloids for the unfair coverage of his wife Meghan Markle, added: "Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today. Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication."

Remembering his mother whom he lost when he was just 12, Harry said: "Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let's remember who she was and what she stood for."