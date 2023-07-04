Inflation has well and truly hit the United Kingdom and Wimbledon has not escaped its effects. Tennis fans arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club this week to watch the Wimbledon Championships, but they were shocked to see how much prices were hiked up for food and drinks compared to last year's tournament.

Nearly half a million fans are expected to come through the gates at the All England Club from July 3-16, 2023. Nearly 50,000 fans may be at the venue per day, with most of them spending a significant number of hours soaking up the tennis action. The experience typically involves a couple of pints of beer plus anything from light snacks to full meals to get fans through the long days.

However, apart from the actual money spent on tickets, fans will also be shelling out a significant amount on refreshments. This year, the prices have gone up quite noticeably, and several people have already started sharing their dismay on social media.

How much do drinks cost at Wimbledon?

During the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, a pint of beer was selling for £6.10 to about £6.50 depending on the brand. This year, an increase of over £1 was noted, with each pint now going for between £7.20 and £7.55.

A pint of Guinness, Camden beer or Orchard Pig cider will set you back £7.20, while the more expensive Stella Artois costs £7.55. Bottled beers or cider, usually at 330ml, are selling for about £6.80 on average.

Meanwhile, a more traditional glass of Pimm's now costs a whopping £9.70. If you would like a reusable cup that can be brought home as a souvenir, then be prepared to shell out £11.20. If you're sharing a pitcher of Pimm's with a group of friends, that will set you back £30.

Non-beer drinkers can also opt for Lanson Champagne, but a bottle costs between £87 and £95.10. A gin and tonic meanwhile, costs £10 for a single and £14 for a double. Canned single-serving wine and pre-mixed cocktails are priced at £9.70.

Meanwhile, those who plan to stay sober at the event will still need hydration during the hot summer. Evian water is being sold for £2.65, while sodas and juices cost between £2.25 and £3.

Food costs are also affected

One would need to eat something especially as matches go on for several hours, Sandwiches are a good option, with prices starting at only £4.55. However, other munchies and snacks, particularly sweets, cost quite a lot. For example, a bag of Minstrels, Haribo or Skittles carry a price tag of £4.20. Ice cream also goes for the same price, while a bag of crisps is priced at £2.20.

Those who want to go for something more exotic such as sushi would need to shell out £8 and £15. Fortunately, a traditional serving of strawberries and cream is price controlled at only £2.50. The price has not gone up since 2010, and Wimbledon fans will be happy to get their hands on the snack at a reasonable price in order to complete their Wimbledon experience.

On-court action is underway

Meanwhile, it is business as usual on the grass courts, with first round action having kicked off on Monday. Novak Djokovic is already setting out on his quest for an eighth Wimbledon crown. The Serb defeated 68th-ranked Pedro Cachin of Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to claim his 40th straight win on Centre Court.

American legend Venus Williams and teen sensation Coco Gauff however, were early casualties at the tournament. Both women crashed out of their first round matches on Monday, leaving many of their fans disappointed.

Fans also had a lot to complain about other than the food and beverage prices. Many had to wait nearly two hours for play to resume after a downpour forced organisers to close the roof on Centre Court during the Djokovic match.