Wimbledon officials have decided to impose fines upon both Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas following an incendiary match between the two players in the third round on Saturday.

Kyrgios won the match in four sets, but he did not escape a fine of $4,000 (£3,300) for shouting expletives during the match. This is his second fine from this tournament alone, after he was earlier sanctioned for spitting towards the audience and abusing match officials during his first round match against Paul Jubb. He claimed that the umpire had not acted against spectators who were shouting abuse at him during the match.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that Tsitsipas was also given a $10,000 (£8,250) fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Greek player actually got off lightly after he hit a ball towards the audience during his match against Kyrgios. The umpire did not see it fit to disqualify Tsitsipas, which in turn led to the Australian's outburst.

Tsitsipas only received two warnings for hitting a ball into the Court One crowd, which his opponent felt was a light penalty. He made his frustration known to umpire Damien Dumusois, and he did not hesitate to use expletives when his appeals fell on deaf ears.

It is becoming a costly tournament for Kyrgios, who has now been fined a total of $14,000 (£11,500) for his conduct at the Championships.

Both Kyrgios and Tsitsipas continued their war of words off-court, with the latter calling his opponent "evil" and a "bully." Meanwhile, Kyrgios denies disrespecting the Greek player, saying that Tsitsipas is the one who is "not liked" in the locker rooms.

The feud between these two players has been going on for a while, and this will probably not be their last clash. For now, Kyrgios is the one with the upper hand, as he continues his quest for the title after knocking out the number 4 seed. He will next face Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals after surviving a five-setter against Brandon Nakashima in the round of 16.