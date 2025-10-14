On 14 October 2025, Microsoft officially ends support for Windows 10, ceasing free security updates and leaving millions of devices exposed to rising cyber threats worldwide. Despite the deadline, Statcounter's September 2025 data show that around 40.5 per cent of global Windows devices still operate on this 2015-launched system.

In the UK, consumer advocates Which? estimates that 21 million users now grapple with a critical decision: migrate to Windows 11 for continued protection or risk heightened vulnerabilities.

What Windows 10 End-of-Support Means

Microsoft's withdrawal of Windows 10 support on 14 October 2025, marks the end of free security patches, bug fixes and technical assistance after a decade-long lifecycle that began in 2015. Devices can still handle routine activities such as web browsing and document editing, but they become prime targets for malware exploiting unaddressed flaws.

A September 2025 Which? survey reveals that 25 per cent of UK Windows 10 users intend to carry on without upgrades, potentially underestimating the perils ahead. UK organisations are under mounting regulatory scrutiny, with the average cost of a data breach reaching £3.29 million in 2025, according to industry reports.

Microsoft Consumer Chief Marketing Officer Yusuf Mehdi warned in a blog post: 'Companies may also find it challenging to maintain regulatory compliance with unsupported software'. With 1.4 billion Windows devices in circulation globally, users must now assess hardware compatibility and migration strategies to sustain operational integrity.

The Hidden Dangers: What Happens Without an Upgrade?

Remaining on Windows 10 beyond 14 October amplifies exposure to cyber incursions. High-profile breaches in 2025 targeted UK retailers including Marks & Spencer and the Co-operative Group, as well as nursery chain Kido, where hackers pilfered data from 8,000 children. Such incidents trigger prolonged disruptions, data theft and extortion demands that cripple services for days or weeks.

Nathan Proctor, senior director at US consumer group PIRG, warned: 'The end of support for Windows 10 is shaping up to be a disaster for both consumers and the environment'. In the UK, one in seven Windows 10 users is contemplating buying new hardware, while the average cost of a cyber incident now stands at £1,720 per occurrence.

Application developers are also phasing out updates for legacy systems, eroding functionality in tools vital for remote work and daily productivity. On @WindowsLatest noted that, 'Windows 10 support ends in 9 days... You can extend support for free for another year, but remember – you'll need a Microsoft account'.

Windows 10 support ends in 9 days or approx 200 hours.



You can extend support for free for another year, but remember - you'll need a Microsoft account.



Fun fact: When Windows 10 shipped, Microsoft proudly said Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows. Windows 11 was not… pic.twitter.com/H4lMnAT7Ma — Windows Latest (@WindowsLatest) October 5, 2025

This intensifying threat landscape calls for immediate safeguards to prevent irreversible losses.

Upgrade Options and Costs

Eligible Windows 10 devices qualify for a Windows 11 upgrade at no cost, retaining features like enhanced security. Compatibility can be checked via Settings under Privacy and Security. For unsupported machines, Microsoft offers Extended Security Updates (ESU) of essential patches until 13 October 2026, free for European Economic Area users upon registration or £22 for personal users.

Businesses can secure ESU at £40 per device through volume licensing, allowing continued protection without full hardware replacement. New Windows 11-compatible laptops start from £400, offering longevity against future obsolescence.

Before upgrading, users should back up their data to ensure seamless transition. A Microsoft account is required for enrolment, streamlining access but prompting privacy considerations for some. Nonetheless, proactive choices today strengthen defences in an increasingly unforgiving digital realm.

As Microsoft draws the curtain on Windows 10, the choice boils down to safeguarding your digital life or risking unnecessary exposure. Upgrade now, and step confidently into a more secure tomorrow.