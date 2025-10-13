The next console war might just be heating up years before it officially begins. Alleged final specifications for the PlayStation 6 and the next-generation Xbox have surfaced, and if the rumours hold true, Microsoft could be taking a decisive lead in the power department.

A notable leaker suggests the upcoming Xbox is poised to outperform Sony's next machine in every single game.

Leaked Specs Reveal a Power Gap

The fresh wave of speculation comes from the NeoGAF forums, where KeplerL2, an AMD leaker with a history of accurate predictions, weighed in. They commented on recently leaked specs for the PS6 and the rumoured next Xbox, codenamed 'Magnus', suggesting the details have been finalised, according to WCCFTECH.

This corroborates earlier information shared by YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead, adding weight to the claims.

Based on these leaks, KeplerL2 doesn't see 'how the PlayStation 6 can match the Xbox Magnus'. The list of alleged shortcomings for Sony's future console is significant.

A Look at the Technical Differences

The next Xbox is rumoured to have more CPU cores, a higher CPU frequency, and more Compute Units (CUs) than its PlayStation rival. The list continues with more Render Output Units (ROPs), a higher GPU frequency, and superior cache and memory bandwidth.

While the leaker notes the difference 'is not huge', it's reportedly substantial enough that Microsoft's console is 'expected to deliver better performance in 100% of games', a consistency not seen in the current generation.

Despite this, Sony's system is expected to possess considerable AI capabilities, with a projected performance of ~1200 TOPs (Trillion Operations Per Second). This marks a massive leap from the 300 TOPs of the PS5 Pro, indicating a strong focus on AI-driven features.

Memory and a Two-Tiered Approach

The insider also touched on the potential RAM for the upcoming systems. The Xbox Magnus is tipped to feature 36GB, while the PlayStation 6 may have 30GB.

A rumoured PlayStation handheld could come with 24GB. For the home consoles, this would be a significant increase from the 16GB found in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which seems necessary as ray-tracing and AI become more integral to the gaming experience.

Interestingly, it appears Sony might be the only one offering two distinct systems in the next generation. According to KeplerL2, while a lower-spec Xbox model is 'possible', they have seen nothing in the documentation to suggest it is actually planned.

Of course, with a reported target launch of 2027 for both the PlayStation 6 and the new Xbox, these details should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Still, the early signs point towards a fascinating battle for technological supremacy.

