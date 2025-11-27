Some Android phones are now preparing to send files to iPhones using an AirDrop-style system, marking one of the most significant shifts in cross-platform sharing in years.

Google confirmed on 15 November 2025 that Android Quick Share can now connect with AirDrop, allowing files to move quickly between Android and iPhone devices. The feature currently works only on the Google Pixel 10 series, giving users a first look at how the system functions in real use.

Shortly after the reveal, the Snapdragon X account stated that it 'can't wait for people to use this once enabled on Snapdragon in the near future'. This matters because a large share of Android phones rely on Snapdragon chipsets. In practical terms, it places a wide range of upcoming devices in line to receive AirDrop-style support. Models that use Snapdragon hardware include the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra and S25 Edge, as well as the OnePlus 15.

What This Means for Android Users

Snapdragon's statement also confirmed that the feature is not restricted to Google's Tensor-powered devices. Google's own phones may have received it first, but the reach is set to expand as soon as chipset integration is complete. This widens the field considerably and shifts expectations for 2025 flagship launches.

Can't wait for people to use this once enabled on Snapdragon in the near future. https://t.co/IUvT23p5pq — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) November 21, 2025

Nothing CEO Carl Pei added momentum when he shared that the company was 'already exploring how to bring this to Nothing phones as soon as we can'. Many of Nothing's handsets already use Snapdragon components, which shortens the technical path to implementation.

This feels illegal pic.twitter.com/6j9im5KjqL — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 26, 2025

This makes the Nothing Phone 3 a near-certain contender for early support once the feature is ready. The move by both Qualcomm and Nothing indicates a coordinated push toward mainstream availability. Although neither company has offered a timeline, the phrasing suggests an ambition to deliver the feature sooner rather than later.

Apple's Role in What Happens Next

While the technical groundwork is progressing, one unanswered concern remains. Google's press release did not indicate that Apple had taken part in the development of this cross-platform link. That absence has raised questions about whether Apple could still step in to restrict AirDrop functionality for Android devices

Apple has previously exercised tight control over its ecosystem. Because of that, some observers have noted the possibility that Apple might block the interaction at a later stage. If that happens, efforts by Google, Snapdragon and Nothing could be affected.

For now, there has been no sign of action from Apple, nor any public objection to Google's rollout. The feature brings clear convenience for iPhone owners, who would gain easier sharing options with mixed-device households and workplaces. That benefit could encourage Apple to maintain the current state rather than intervene.

What's Next for the Tech Industry?

This series of events suggests that cross-platform sharing could soon reach a level that users have hoped for for years. The Pixel 10 series may simply be the starting point, acting as a testing ground before larger-scale deployment. Snapdragon-equipped phones and Nothing's upcoming flagship appear next in line once the feature is activated on their platforms.

The next steps depend heavily on the manufacturers' internal timelines. Most signals so far point to steady progress, with no major obstacles aside from potential resistance from Apple. As long as that remains unresolved, the rollout will continue to attract close attention. For Android users waiting for seamless sharing with iPhones, the developments of late 2025 show that widespread support is now closer than at any time before.