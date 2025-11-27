Destiny 2 may finally be approaching the end of its decade-long run. After a shaky 2025 marked by declining player numbers, a divisive expansion, and uncertainty about Bungie's long-term direction, a trusted leaker now claims that Destiny 3 is officially in early development.

The information comes from Colony Deaks, a known Destiny series leaker with a long track record of accurate predictions, and it suggests a major internal shift at Bungie following months of community frustration.

Yes, Destiny 3 is in extremely early development. Some of you may have seen a tweet early this afternoon that mentioned that.



We have been sitting on the info for a few weeks now and wanted to wait to talk about this seeing as it is in such an early state, and it just sucks to… pic.twitter.com/VAnw5uB41U — Colony Deaks (@Deakstiny) November 26, 2025

If true, Destiny 3 would represent the franchise's first full reset in more than ten years. Additionally, this is also a dramatic break from Bungie's original plan to keep Destiny 2 running indefinitely, similar to how Blizzard continues to support World of Warcraft.

2025 Is Worst Year Yet of 'Destiny 2'

Destiny 2's struggles in 2025 have been well-documented. The Edge of Fate expansion launched to bad reception, with many long-time players calling it 'uninspired' and 'directionless.'

Bungie did its best to make fans happy. Some of the changes included a new loot-tier system, the Portal activity hub, and more ambitious cinematic storytelling. Still, it failed to reinvigorate the player base.

New players also showed little interest in jumping into a game whose main 10-year story arc already ended with The Final Shape.

Veterans, on the other hand, expressed frustration with Bungie's experimental systems, inconsistent narrative tone, and ongoing technical issues. Some high-profile streamers even quit the game entirely, accelerating the community's concerns.

According to the latest leaks, these problems may have pushed Bungie to reconsider its long-term strategy. With Destiny 2 losing players and expansions no longer recapturing the magic of earlier years, the studio may now see a complete reboot as its best option.

Bungie's Immediate Plan: Stabilize 'Destiny 2'

Despite the leaks, Bungie has not slowed down updates for Destiny 2. The studio is currently preparing to launch Destiny 2: Renegades, a crossover expansion inspired by Star Wars. Early impressions are positive, and the new content injects fresh energy into a struggling game.

Renegades introduces the Lawless Frontier, a region filled with crime syndicates and new enemy factions. Players also take on a fresh guardian role: Renegades, similar to gunslinging outlaws navigating a chaotic underworld.

One of the biggest draws is the introduction of Blasters, a new heat-based weapon archetype modeled after the iconic sci-fi guns of Star Wars. Destiny's sandbox team revealed that the concept has been in Bungie's design vault for years, long before the collaboration was finalized.

New Heat-Based Weapons

The weapons do not rely on traditional magazines but instead fire directly from reserves. Managing overheating becomes the core mechanic, supported by new stats such as cooling efficiency and vent speed. Several heat-themed perks allow players to unleash explosive damage when overloaded or rapidly cool their weapons using Orbs.

Sandbox designers described Blasters as a 'dream come true,' merging Bungie's Halo roots with modern Destiny gameplay. Each weapon also carries unique visual flair, from the Uncivil Discourse Hand Cannon to the Refurbished A499 Sniper Rifle.

Whether Destiny 3 arrives in two years or five, it is increasingly clear that the Destiny franchise is preparing for its next evolution.