Frontier Airlines crew member Diana Giraldo went beyond the call of duty after a passenger went into labor mid-flight.

The plane was on its way to Florida from Colorado when a pregnant passenger went into an "early and unexpected labor." Giraldo, a flight attendant, immediately jumped into action and took her to the back lavatory and helped her as she gave birth to a baby girl.

"The baby couldn't wait, so the early and unexpected labor took place on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport (MCO)," the airline wrote in a Facebook post.

The captain then decided to land the plane early at Pensacola Airport so the new mother and the baby could get medical assistance as early as possible. The paramedics were waiting at the gate for the pair, said Captain Chris Nye.

The captain was all praise for the crew, and said: "This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a new born on an aircraft."

He explained how the first officer, dispatch and flight attendants all came together to ensure that the woman can deliver the baby safely.

"The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion," Nye shared.

"Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us." The airline further shared that the newborn's middle name is Sky in a touching nod to where she was born, according to a report in The New York Post.

A similar incident had taken place onboard a Spirit Airlines flight in 2017. Christina Penton was 36 weeks pregnant when she went into early labor and gave birth to baby Christoph. To mark the occasion, the airline had presented the family with gifts as well as free flights for Christoph and a guest on his birthday for the rest of his life.