A housing officer who began suffering seizures after enduring months of workplace harassment has won a landmark tribunal case against her former manager—who repeatedly sent her disturbing images from The Exorcist.

Charlene Friend, who worked in south London, was found to have been the target of sustained psychological abuse by her boss, Lisa Gilbert, whose actions culminated in an email containing the distressing image that triggered a serious decline in her health.

A Battle Against Workplace Bullying

In December 2024, an employment tribunal in Croydon ruled that Ms Friend had been harassed and discriminated against on the grounds of disability, following her eventual dismissal. The judgment marks a significant victory in the fight against workplace bullying and psychological harm.

Friend's employment with MHS Homes in Kent began in 2018, which marked a period of relative stability following her recovery from a traumatic gang assault in 2014, which left her with PTSD and cognitive difficulties. Her previous injuries included a head wound from a machete attack and a beating with a baseball bat. Despite these challenges, she initially managed her role as a customer liaison officer well.

However, post-2019 restructuring, Friend struggled to adapt to her new responsibilities and felt increasingly scrutinised. In September 2020, she overheard her manager, Gilbert, criticising her performance harshly, describing her as 'lazy' and 'incapable'. Distressed by the comments, she left work that day and was signed off sick for seven weeks. Her return was marked by ongoing reviews, but her health condition worsened.

The Turning Point: The 'Exorcist' Photo and Its Consequences

The tribunal shed light on a particularly distressing episode that added to the toxic atmosphere. Ms Gilbert began referring to Ms Friend as 'Regan', a character from the 1973 horror film 'The Exorcist', notably when she sent her a photograph of the girl foaming at the mouth and levitating. Friend, a practising Christian, described feeling 'terrible' upon receiving the image, especially given her beliefs about demonic possession.

She explained, 'As a Christian, the idea I had an "evil spirit" in me stayed with me psychologically.' The repeated mockery and such images left her feeling humiliated and psychologically battered. The tribunal found this conduct 'completely inappropriate' and 'offensive', recognising how deeply upsetting it was for her, especially considering her health status.

Her health deteriorated further in 2021, when stress-induced seizures began. Diagnosed with dissociative seizures, Ms Friend experienced episodes of eye-rolling and speech difficulties, which may be attributed to delayed trauma. Her health caused her to take further extended leave, but the harassment from the workplace persisted.

Legal Ruling and Compensation

The tribunal's decision recognised the pattern of harassment, the failure of her employer to make reasonable adjustments, and the discriminatory comments made by her manager. Employment Judge Philip Tsamados stated, 'Sending such images and name-calling are both unwanted and offensive, especially from a line manager. The impact on Ms Friend, given her health issues, cannot be overstated.'

While the tribunal dismissed her claims related to unfair dismissal and discrimination, it confirmed that her treatment qualified as unlawful harassment and disability discrimination. Her compensation, to be determined later, will then reflect the psychological distress and health consequences she endured.