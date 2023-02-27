Angela Bassett paid tribute to Ariana DeBose's now iconic rap and shoulder moves when she joked, "I guess Angela Bassett did the thing," in her Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards acceptance speech on Saturday.

The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star referenced Ariana's viral BAFTAs opening rap in which the "Hamilton " actress paid tribute to the female nominees that night. She sang, "Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my 'Woman King,' Blanchett Cate, you're a genius, Jamie Lee, you are all of us" with a matching dance.

Ariana's performance was dubbed "cringeworthy" by many online and caused the actress to deactivate her Twitter account because of the hate tweets. However, many others came to her defence and argued that the rap quickly became a viral meme that created such an iconic pop culture moment. One of the event's producers quickly came to the singer's defence and said that the backlash she was receiving was "incredibly unfair."

One supporter commented, "Listen! Ariana wherever you are—— you did this. You created culture. Not many people get to! Hahahahahaha love it," on a clip of Bassett referencing the rap she performed.

Another said, "I truly cannot wait for 'Ahn-juh-lah Bah-seht did the thing' to be apart of those 2023 recap videos," while a third chimed in, "Never has a Queen more Queened."

