The historic December 1 match was officiated by an all-female referee team. Euronews reports that this team is the first-ever in history to take charge of a men's World Cup match. They oversaw the crucial Group E encounter between Costa Rica and Germany.

The main arbiter was Stephanie Frappart. She was assisted by Neuza Back and Karen Diaz. Frappart was also the fourth official for the Poland-Mexico Group C match last week.

The 38-year-old French association football referee Frappart became the first female officiator of a men's World Cup qualifier in March at the Champions League match. She said, "I felt enormous emotion because it wasn't particularly expected, that I would be picked. So, I feel a lot of pride, a lot of honour, to represent France at the World Cup."

"I think I'll have everything that's around me in mind, and the aim will still be the same, that is to referee according to the performance on the pitch," Frappart added.

Luis Fernando Suarez, Costa Rica's head coach commended the all-female teams in a recent press conference. He told reporters, "I am a deep admirer of everything that women have achieved. And I like that they want to keep achieving more."

He continued, "This is another step and I think it is important. It shows how good women are, how dedicated they are and how they can do things - especially in a male chauvinist sport like this - how far they can go. I am pleased."

The six female referees were made to go through rigorous tests before they were selected to call games for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. They reportedly underwent the same fitness tests as their male colleagues and screened with the same performance standards.

American Kathryn Nesbitt, proudly proclaimed, "We have all earned the position to be here... we are one team."