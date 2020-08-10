Marvel is said to be keen on working with Shia LaBeouf in the "X-Men" reboot for a big role such as the mutant Iceman instead of the rumoured Moon Knight.

Sources for We Got This Covered claimed that the studio wants the "Transformers" star to return to making big-budget movies again after having sworn off them for indie films. The insiders added that Marvel especially wants the 34-year-old to play the role of Iceman after "having watched his recent resurgence with great interest."

LaBeouf was reportedly initially a top contender to play Moon Knight, a Marvel character that appeared in the Werewolf by Night #32 comics published in 1975. But the studio believes he is best suited to play Iceman but is still under consideration for Moon Knight.

Bobby Drake a.k.a. Iceman, first appeared on the big screen in the 2000 film "X-Men" played by Canadian actor Shawn Robert Ashmore. He reprised the role for the 2003 movie "X2: X-Men United," "X-Men: The Last Stand" in 2006 and "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in 2014. Ashmore also lent his voice to the character in the 2009-2010 "The Super Hero Squad Show" TV series and in the video game "X-Men: The Official Game." No other actor has portrayed the role since director Bryan Singer took over the "X-Men" franchise.

As for LaBeouf, netizens are divided on his probable casting as Iceman. Some think he is a poor choice while others think he deserves the chance.

"ACTUAL CANNIBAL SHIA LABEOUF IS GONNA POSSIBLY BE MOON KNIGHT OR ICEMAN ???? WHAT WORLD ARE WE LIVING IN," one netizen wrote.

ACTUAL CANNIBAL SHIA LABEOUF IS GONNA POSSIBLY BE MOON KNIGHT OR ICEMAN ???? WHAT WORLD ARE WE LIVING IN https://t.co/JNEPB04K5y Why advertise with us August 9, 2020

"Marvel is having talks to revive the 'X-Men' animated series and are considering Shia LaBeouf to play Iceman in the MCU. Maybe it's time to become an MCU stan," another tweeted.

LaBeouf has yet to comment on his Iceman casting report and Marvel has yet to confirm the release of another "X-Men" film. However, the sources are the same ones who revealed that She-Hulk is coming to Disney Plus. The project is happening with actress Alison Brie rumoured to play the character. The insiders were also right in saying that Disney is working on a live-action "Robin Hood" remake.