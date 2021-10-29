Multiple media outlets have been reporting that Barcelona midfield legend Xavi Hernandez is the man that has been chosen to take over the managerial role from Ronald Koeman. However, the man himself has so far refused to confirm the news, and has in fact said that he is fully focused on his job as the manager of Qatari side Al-Sadd.

Koeman's exit was announced just hours after the Blaugrana lost to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Wednesday. The loss came at the heels of an El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid on Sunday, and the midweek match was the straw that finally broke the camel's back so to speak.

Xavi had always been a favourite to take over, and it was reported that he had spoken to the Qatar side's owners on Thursday about his possible return to his boyhood club. The said meeting was reportedly fruitful, with the club open to letting him go as long as his 1 million euro exit clause is honoured.

Despite everything appearing to be falling into place for Xavi's homecoming to the Camp Nou, his words state otherwise. The former Spain international held a press conference where he said, "I'm focused on my work with Al-Sadd. I cannot talk about anything else."

To be fair, he was perhaps showing Al-Sadd that he wants to give them his full attention up until the very last moment. Any talk of his departure will throw a shadow over their remaining games until November 3. At which point, the club is reportedly willing to send him on his way back to Catalunya.

If this is true, the Blaugrana will have to work with their interim coach until their crucial Champions League clash against Dynamo Kiev. In turn, Al-Sadd should have Xavi in charge in their upcoming matches on Saturday as well as on Wednesday, Nov. 3, before they head into the international break.

All parties appear to have accepted the situation, with fine details of the fees awaiting approval from Al-Sadd. Xavi is well aware of the financial situation in Barcelona, so he should not have a problem with the reduced salary package if he was willing to take the job in the first place.

The Barcelona legend will be closing a successful chapter in his career in Qatar, where he led the club to a record run of 34 unbeaten league games. He has also led Al-Sadd to the Qatar Stars League title, two Qatar Cups, the Qatari Super Cup and two Emir of Qatar cups. He has become a well-decorated manager in such a short time, and everyone in Barcelona will be hoping that he can replicate the feat back in Spain.