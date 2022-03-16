Barcelona's crippling financial problems have kept the club on their toes while exploring the transfer market. It is clear that the Catalan club will not be able to spend big money unless they receive a big influx of funds through player sales and wage cuts.

The lack of ability to spend on transfers has seen the club scour the free agent market, and have already made in roads ahead of next season. Barcelona have completed their second free agent signing after first landing Andreas Christensen from Chelsea on a free transfer.

According to Gerard Romero, the La Liga giants have concluded negotiations with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, whose contract expires in June. The Ivory Coast midfielder has rejected the Serie A club's offer of a new deal and has agreed to join the Catalan giants.

Barcelona manager Xavi is said to have played an important role in convincing Kessie to pick the Camp Nou over other destinations. The likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were also interested in securing the Ivorian's services.

"Xavi Hernández was key in the negotiations for Kessié to Barcelona. Franck's more than excited - turning down two Premier League bids with higher salary to join Barça," Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote.

Kessie joined Milan from Atalanta on an initial loan before the move was made permanent in 2019. The 25-year-old has made 213 appearances for the Serie A giants scoring 36 goals and providing 16 assists while playing a majority of his games in a defensive midfield role.

Christensen and Kessie are not expected to be the only free transfer arrivals ahead of next season. The duo is expected to be joined by Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui, who has an offer from Barcelona on the table, but is considering other options, one of which is from Bayern Munich. Cesar Azpilicueta is another player on the La Liga club's radar.