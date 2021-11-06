Xavi Hernandez has been confirmed as the new FC Barcelona manager after the club reached an agreement with Al-Sadd for his release. The former Barcelona midfielder will be in charge of the first team for the rest of the season and two more seasons thereafter until June 2024.

It is an emotional homecoming for Xavi, who left the club six years ago to play the final years of his career with Al-Sadd. He then went on to become their manager in 2019 when he finally hung up his boots. Now, after gaining experience during his successful stint with the Qatar based club, Xavi is back at the Camp Nou where he plans to help the club get out of the crisis they are currently facing.

Xavi was seen saying goodbye to the players at Al-Sadd on Friday, and he is expected back in Spain this weekend. Ahead of his presentation on Monday, he issued an emotional message via Barcelona's social media channels.

It was meant to be.

Welcome home.

"It wasn't goodbye, it was see you soon," he said, amid videos of his final days as a Barcelona player. "The Camp Nou has always been my home, Whatever they say, we're the best club in the world. You're my fans, my people, the club that I love most. And now, I'm coming home," he said, before wrapping up his message by saying, "See you soon Culers, Força Barça!"

Indeed fans do not have long to wait before they see Xavi, as his presentation on Monday is open to the public.

After the event at the Camp Nou, the club has arranged for him to appear in a press conference. The club is busy planning his agenda in the coming days as the new manager, with a lot of hype and fanfare expected to take place.

The mood has been lifted significantly at Barcelona, as they welcome home a club legend who made 767 appearances as a senior player. His relationship with the club dates further back, being a product of the club's academy. In total, he was with Barcelona for 24 years before his move to Qatar.

In his 17-year senior career with the Blaugrana, Xavi won 25 major trophies. Now, he will be adding years to his relationship with Barcelona, and he will also be hoping to add more silverware to his tally.