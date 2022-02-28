Ousmane Dembele is likely to have clubs queuing up to sign him if he continues his recent form in the coming months. The French forward has contributed three assists and one goal in his last two appearances making him vital to manager Xavi Hernandez's plans going forward,

The 24-year-old has the manager's trust, but is yet to win over the fans, who feels he has betrayed the club by rejecting a new deal. Dembele, as it stands, is expected to leave Barcelona on a free transfer when his contract expires in June. While Xavi is not ruling out a new deal, he has left that for the club to discuss with the player.

Barcelona were in talks with the France international's representatives for a number of months but failed to reach a breakthrough. The Catalan giants abandoned talks late last year and tried to offload him during the January transfer window, but interested clubs are choosing to wait until the summer when he is available on a free transfer.

Dembele is allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Spain, but is yet to make a decision on his future. A number of Barcelona players including close friend Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have urged him to remain at the Camp Nou beyond this summer.

Xavi was asked about the situation after Dembele's recent heroics against Athletic Club on Sunday. The wide forward scored one and assisted two goals to help Barcelona record a comfortable 4-0 win - their third four-goal haul in as many games.

"Can Dembélé stay? It's not my business, I'm not gonna talk about it. In football nothing can be ruled out. It's up to Ousmane and the club," Xavi said, as per Fabrizio Romano.

"He is very professional and I have always defended him. Today we saw the Dembélé we always want to see."

Dembele will not be short of suitors, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus among clubs interested in signing him in the summer. The former Borussia Dortmund forward is aware of the lucrative offers on the table, but it remains to be seen if Xavi can change his mind before the end of the season.