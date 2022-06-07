Frenkie de Jong is at a crossroads when it comes to his future. The Dutch midfielder wants to remain at Barcelona beyond this summer, and Xavi Hernandez is open to him staying as well, but the manager is at the mercy of the club owing to their financial troubles.

The Catalan giants are mired in financial difficulties with crippling debt and an over-inflated wage bill. Barcelona need to raise funds and slash their wage bill in order to help Xavi further strengthen his squad this summer.

A number of fringe players from the first-team have been made available for transfer, but they are unlikely to generate the funds needed. De Jong is valued at €80 million and is generating interest from Manchester United. Barcelona are considering the move as it will massively aid them with their transfer plans.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi will reluctantly listen to the Barcelona management's plan to offload the Netherlands international this summer. The Spanish manager, however, will make sure that the funds are used to sign his priority targets - Robert Lewandowski or Bernardo Silva.

Lewandowski has been top of the club's wanted list since much earlier in the year. Xavi wants a proven goal scorer in the team despite signing Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. The Polish forward is also keen to move to the Camp Nou and has confirmed his desire to leave Bayern Munich.

The Poland international has one year remaining on his current deal with the German Bundesliga champions, who continue to insist that he is not for sale. Lewandowski wants to move to the Camp Nou, and Barcelona are expected to continue pursuing him throughout the summer.

The second option is Silva from Manchester City, who Xavi feels will be the ideal replacement for De Jong. However, the Premier League champions are unlikely to sanction a move for one of their top players.

The Portugual international was a revelation in Pep Guardiola's midfield last season. Silva contributed 13 goals and 10 assits as the Manchester club went on to win the Premier League title and make the semi-finals of the Champions League for a second successive season.

De Jong, however, is not keen to leave Barcelona, especially to a club that cannot give him Champions League football. He has a contract until 2026 with the Catalan giants, which will ultimately give him the power to decide whether to pursue a move or remain with the Catalan capital club.