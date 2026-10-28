Xero has launched an app that lets small businesses 'chat' with their live accounts data in Google's Gemini AI assistant, but the tool will not be available in the UK, the European Economic Area, Nigeria or Switzerland.

The New Zealand-headquartered company announced the integration in Wellington on 14 October 2026. It will work wherever Gemini Apps are supported outside those excluded regions.

Xero says it is the first financial management platform to launch a connected app for Google's AI assistant.

How the Gemini App Works With Xero

The integration is powered by JAX, Xero's agentic platform, which Xero says maintains secure, continuous synchronisation between its accounting software and Gemini. Users can ask questions in a Gemini chat and receive answers based on live Xero records rather than static exports.

Xero lists five areas of use: financial health and performance, sales and receivables, purchases and payables, interactive visual reports, and business and contact information. A business owner could, for example, ask Gemini to identify its highest-revenue customers and then check which of them have outstanding balances.

Accountants and bookkeepers will also be able to switch between client organisations across Xero's supported AI integrations. That gives them access to client-specific data without reconnecting to each organisation individually, which may be relevant for practitioners handling multiple small business clients in parallel.

Xero says a further feature, which it describes as coming soon for eligible plans, will let users create time-based schedules and workflows through Gemini's task function. Examples include preparing overdue-invoice follow-ups using Xero and Gmail data, and scheduling summaries of outstanding bills and cash positions. The company has not yet specified which subscription tiers those workflow tools will apply to, or whether there will be an additional charge.

How Xero Says Data Will Be Used

Xero says financial information shared between the platforms is used only for the user's session and that Xero data is not used to train Gemini models. It adds that data is managed through the controls already configured in Gemini and Gmail.

Any action that changes financial data or communicates externally requires explicit user confirmation, according to the company. Xero also acknowledges that incomplete, uncoded or draft records can affect the answers Gemini provides, so users should check important figures against source records before relying on them. In practice, that could include confirming cash positions, overdue balances or tax-related figures in Xero before using responses for decision-making or external reporting.

The announcement does not state how long every copy of shared information is retained, and it does not give a detailed technical account of how data moves between the two platforms. Businesses assessing the tool should therefore review the relevant privacy terms and data-processing arrangements and audit records, and consider how the integration fits with their existing data governance and professional obligations.

Those checks matter most for practitioners bound by data protection law and professional standards. While UK and EU firms cannot currently use this integration, similar questions will apply to comparable AI tools that connect to accounting systems or client data in other regions.

Rivals Race To Add AI To Accounting

Xero faces competition from accounting software providers such as Intuit's QuickBooks and Sage, which have also been developing AI-related capabilities. The company has previously announced integrations with other AI assistants, and its work with Gemini suggests it sees these platforms as an increasingly important way to distribute its accounting functions to small businesses and advisers.

The announcement does not compare Gemini-specific features with rival offerings, and Xero has not provided a timeline for when, or if, the app could extend to excluded markets such as the UK and EU. Availability can change, and customers should check Xero's website for the latest details on supported regions and features before planning to use the integration.