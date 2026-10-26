An X post about Airbnb's new 'no chores' checkout policy has racked up 1 million views, laying bare a growing split between guests who say cleaning should be included in the fee and hosts who fear they will be left to deal with mounting mess and higher costs.

Airbnb's updated rules, which limit the checkout tasks hosts can ask guests to complete, have triggered a wider row over cleaning fees, guest responsibilities and how much tidying visitors should reasonably be expected to do.

Airbnb Guests:



How dare owners ask us to clean up after ourselves! That’s not our job!



Also Airbnb Guests: pic.twitter.com/zohLwMgPYC — Carole Mac (@HerbsandDirt) October 25, 2026

Airbnb's New Checkout Rules: What Actually Changes?

Announced on 20 October, Airbnb's new policy restricts hosts from requiring guests to complete checkout tasks that take significant time or effort or would typically be handled by a cleaner.

The rules apply to reservations booked on or after 20 November 2026. Under the policy, hosts generally cannot require guests to strip beds, wash and put away dishes, start laundry or take rubbish off-site.

However, simpler requests remain permitted. Hosts can ask guests to leave used dishes in the sink, gather towels and separate rubbish and recycling into designated indoor bins.

Airbnb also requires hosts to disclose house rules and requests in the designated section of their listings at the time of booking, meaning they cannot introduce new requirements later through messages, signs or in person.

The company said the changes aim to make house rules clearer and prevent guests from facing unexpected or unreasonable chores.

Cleaning Fees Under Fire as Guests Question Value

One of the biggest objections from guests concerns paying a cleaning fee while still being expected to complete chores before checking out.

One X user questioned the contradiction, arguing that guests should not be charged for a service while also being asked to perform the work themselves.

I guess you don't see the contradiction in charging a cleaning fee and also asking your guests to clean? — Mark Olech (@MarkOlech) October 26, 2026

Airbnb has not banned cleaning fees under the new policy, but the new rules limit the cleaning tasks hosts can require guests to perform.

For some guests, however, the distinction does little to resolve the frustration of paying a cleaning fee while still receiving a lengthy checkout checklist.

Hosts Warn of Higher Costs and Tougher Turnarounds

Some hosts argue that guests should still take responsibility for the mess they create, particularly when using kitchens and other amenities.

The viral discussion also highlights a post showing rubbish and bottles left around a property. The original poster questioned whether the condition of the accommodation was acceptable, adding that rubbish and recycling bins were nearby.

Seriously?

You think this is an acceptable way to leave an Airbnb?



When trash and recycling receptacles are 20 feet away per the written instructions? — Carole Mac (@HerbsandDirt) October 26, 2026

Some hosts have warned that the policy could increase cleaning costs and ultimately push up accommodation prices.

Australian Airbnb host Nadia Di Martino told ABC News she was considering leaving the platform or restricting access to cooking facilities. Di Martino, who cleans the properties herself and does not charge a cleaning fee, said she asks guests to wash their dishes before leaving.

Courtesy or Chore List? Where Guests Draw the Line

The disagreement has extended beyond cleaning fees to the question of what constitutes reasonable behaviour when staying in someone else's property.

One X user compared checkout chores to asking restaurant customers to wash their own dishes after paying for a meal.

I would stop posting about this if I were you. It’s a really bad look. I’ve been in hospitality for 30 years. Stripping sheets and a big ass list of Hiney Dos is NOT THE WAY.

I run a hotel and restaurants and bars.

You do not charge people for a service they’re not getting.… — JustSayin (@LiesMakeYouSick) October 26, 2026

Another user supported Airbnb's changes and described their own approach to cleaning. The commenter said they did not charge a cleaning fee and asked guests to leave beds unmade, pile towels on the bathroom floor and bag their rubbish instead.

The opposing views highlight the tension between expecting guests to treat a property responsibly and requiring them to perform work that would ordinarily fall to a cleaner.

Airbnb's new rules do not give guests permission to leave properties damaged or excessively dirty. Guests must still follow applicable house rules and may remain responsible for damage or excessive cleaning caused by their stay.

The policy instead draws a line between reasonable requests and more demanding checkout chores.

As the changes approach, the debate raises a broader question about short-term rentals: how much responsibility should guests have for cleaning up before they leave?