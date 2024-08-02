The struggle to balance work and personal life is a common challenge. And recently, an incident highlighted what's increasingly becoming a norm among the working class when a boss demanded an employee's Saturday itinerary to justify her refusal to work weekends.

The incident, first seen on TikTok, has sparked an interesting debate online - encompassing the ongoing tension between job demands and personal boundaries in today's work culture.

On a TikTok episode of the "Work Trauma Podcast," hosted by a former corporate employee, a contributor shared a career-defining workplace ordeal centred around a single, micromanaging boss - every Saturday morning, the micromanaging boss texts an employee, demanding a detailed schedule of their weekend plans, including estimated durations for each activity.

Was the boss overstepping professional boundaries?

A Micromanager's Reign Of Terror

"I joined this small company just after the first lockdown ended," the employee wrote in her submission. "The very first weekend after I joined, the management called me at 8 a.m. on Saturday."

To assess the employee's availability for potential work, the manager requested a detailed breakdown of their weekend schedule, subtly implying that any unoccupied time could be considered work hours. This wasn't a one-time occurrence but a recurring weekly demand every Saturday.

Commenters expressed overwhelming and justified disgust towards the boss's behaviour. "I don't even open my email or answer phone calls outside of work," one person wrote, "unless I'm going to be generously compensated."

The boss's control extended beyond micromanaging the employee's time off; they also implied that the employee was underperforming by prioritising rest and personal time. "The usual taunts also started blowing — 'If you want to succeed in your career, you can't take rest on weekends. You have to work on holidays, as well."

This mirrors the experience of a British employee (TikTok user @unwerdvampire) whose American supervisor pressured him into accepting additional responsibilities, implicitly suggesting negative consequences for refusal.

A Monster.com poll on "Workplace Red Flags" revealed that over three-quarters of employees consider micromanaging bosses the biggest issue. This data aligns with the reality many face, with the survey also showing that 46 percent of workers would leave a job due to micromanagement.

The High Cost Of Micromanagement

Employee turnover often stems from poor management rather than company culture. A recent Ten Spot survey found that 46 percent of respondents are considering quitting due to their current manager. This trend is even more pronounced among managerial roles, with 81 percent expressing similar sentiments.

Unfortunately, the pressure to perform can lead some managers to adopt outdated tactics, focusing on directive control rather than empowering their teams to excel. However, researchers indicate that with proper coaching, even those naturally inclined towards a more authoritative style can develop effective management skills.

Specifically, training can equip managers with productive behaviours such as emotional check-ins, goal tracking, and constructive feedback. In stark contrast, the micromanaging boss detailed in the Work Trauma Podcast exemplifies a severe and egregious breach of workplace boundaries.

Balancing work and life is already challenging with standard five-day workweeks, making weekend intrusion untenable. Despite this boss's attempts to equate overwork with success, research consistently shows that employees are happier and more productive when prioritising intentional rest.

Is Quitting The Only Escape From A Micromanaging Boss?

Recognising the boss's micromanaging pattern, the employee proactively began searching for new opportunities by recognising the boss's micromanaging pattern.

"When I got a better offer, I immediately resigned. This guy got all upset and lectured me about how 'you can't leave a company two months after joining. We made plans keeping you in mind. Now, who do I assign your work to?'"

Exhibiting classic micromanager tendencies, the boss criticised the employee for resigning, demanding assistance with workload transition and employee training. Interestingly, some prominent tech CEOs, such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, have exhibited micromanaging leadership styles.

Musk has been accused of micromanaging employees shortly before termination, as a former Tesla territory manager alleged. In contrast, Gates has openly acknowledged his past micromanagement tactics, including extreme measures such as memorising employee license plates to track their whereabouts during his early days at Microsoft.

While quitting and escaping a micromanaging boss is tempting, other solutions might exist. With proper training, even struggling managers can learn to empower their teams. Open communication, setting clear boundaries, or seeking HR support can help.

While micromanagement can be a toxic workplace element, understanding its causes and effects is crucial for creating a healthier work environment. By recognising the signs and implementing effective strategies, employees and managers can contribute to a more productive and fulfilling workplace.