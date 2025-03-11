Alex Jones of Infowars has sparked controversy once again, this time directly accusing the Democrats of being responsible for the death of reporter Jamie White.

White, a journalist for Jones' InfoWars, was violently killed outside his home in south Austin late Sunday night. He was found with critical injuries outside his residence on Douglas Street around midnight. Jones has laid the blame for his death on Travis County District Attorney José Garza.

The Fatal Night in South Austin

Austin Police officers arrived at the scene after receiving 999 calls reporting a man with 'obvious signs of trauma.' White was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive. Authorities are treating the case as a homicide, though no suspects have been identified at this time.

Unbelievable. InfoWars reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered in Austin last night after leaving the InfoWars studio and returning home. https://t.co/ZAEHpVWve4 pic.twitter.com/naIji6WVEN — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) March 10, 2025

While the investigation initially focused on a possible shooting or stabbing, authorities have not provided further details. Jones, in an intense and heartfelt video released on 10th March, placed the entire responsibility on the district attorney.

Jones's Accusations Against Garza

'I lay all of this squarely at the feet of Soros and of the sort of crime syndicate of the Democratic Party. They are the ones that administratively cut the police, prosecuted the police, and even cases that are hundred percent clear to be lawful, legal activities,' Jones said.

'You murdered Jamie White, you opened the door, you created the climate, you created conditions on purpose. George Soros. Alexander Soros, you murdered Jamie White.'

JUST IN: Alex Jones reveals his top reporter Jamie White was m*rdered outside of his home in Austin, Texas last night.



Jones says his staff became worried when White didn't show up to the office this morning.



"There are a lot of really cool people that have worked at Infowars… pic.twitter.com/dPSmHvpBrK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 10, 2025

'These are sick, degenerate, evil people that know what they're doing and they aided and abetted. They are accomplices to the murder of a great American and Infowars long time veteran reporter Jamie White.'

Garza's Tenure And Controversies

Garza's reputation rests on his forward-thinking policies, and he received campaign backing from George Soros' Open Society Foundations. Jones argued that White's demise stemmed directly from the 'vicious policies' of Soros-supported DAs such as Garza, whom he claimed intentionally weakened police and allowed dangerous criminals to move freely.

The Austin Police Department has not released a public statement concerning political ties. Austin has faced a surge in violent crime recently, a trend that critics attribute to Garza's time as DA, which began in 2021 after his election victory supported by national progressive groups advocating for criminal justice reform.

Soros's Funding And Influence

The Texas Justice and Public Safety PAC, which backed Jose Garza's successful campaign for Travis County DA in Austin, received £506049.80 ($652,000) from Soros' non-profit a year before he took office.

Equity PAC, a Texas organisation that supports progressive causes, received a £388075.00 ($500,000) donation from Soros' Open Society Policy Center. This funding was used, in part, to oppose an Austin ballot proposition that would have added hundreds of police officers in response to increased violent crime.

Although funding from Soros supported advertising across Austin, voters overwhelmingly rejected the proposition in 2020. Garza then retained his position in the 2024 election, extending his tenure by four years.

'When you see Soros seizing control of over 800 jurisdictions protecting serious narcotics gangs and human trafficking gangs and you when you see different feds and ICE calling and warning some of those violent gangs in the world that there's ICE raids coming,' Jones began in a 15 minute ramble,' Jones ranted.

'There are so many communist traitors in the government that they're having to polygraph now to find out who's doing it. This is a crisis and again, defunding the police. All of this is meant to destabilise the collapse society,' he added.

Jones's Interpretation Of The Killing

Jones implied the killing could be a deliberate act, prompting speculation about whether White's role as an InfoWars reporter put him in danger, according to a report by DailyMail.

'There are a lot of really cool people that have worked at Infowars over the years, and one of the most amazing people was Jamie White. You know him as a great reporter and researcher,' Jones said in Monday's video message.

'He was up here last night working late during the Sunday show and after it Jaime was murdered last night outside of his home just a few miles away from our studios.'

'He's always here early, loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, love, promote freedom. And when they got to the apartment complex, there was yellow tape everywhere and blood all over the parking lot. And we went and talked to the manager. They didn't know anything,' Jones explained.

For years, InfoWars, established by Jones, has drawn criticism for its provocative far-right material and conspiracy theories. They have pledged to respect Jamie White's memory by continuing his work and saying his 'tragic death will not be in vain.'

'This was a great American. A man of conviction. And they killed him,' Jones said, visibly shaken. 'But we will never stop fighting for justice. For Jamie. For everyone who's been a victim of this engineered crime wave.'