A YouTuber jumped off the Pennybacker Bridge in Austin, Texas, with the intention to "leave his mark" on earth. Saa Fomba made the dangerous jump last Monday, which gained him nearly 8,000 views in 48 hours. At the same time, the stunt left him with a fractured skull.

Fomba had driven to the Pennybacker Bridge, which stands over the Colorado River, and climbed atop the massive arch of the bridge. The Pennybacker has a 100-foot clearing to the water from the roadway. However, the distance is much higher from the arch.

Meanwhile, his friends filmed him from along the North Capital of Texas Highway, as he addressed his audience about the potentially fatal stunt he was about to perform.

"Hopefully this video will motivate you to chase after your dreams," Fomba said to the camera as he prepared for his jump.

"I don't see no fun in living a normal life," he added.

As he reached the peak of the bridge's arch, Fomba waved his arms and began to count to three. He then took the perilous leap into the water and landed with a horrifying smack. He later emerged on the surface with a grunt.

The YouTuber managed to hitch a ride with a passing boat as he yelled for help and was brought back to the shore. The 17-minute video rolls on, showing paramedics arriving to assist Fomba who was on the ground constantly clutching his head. He was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

After spending several days undergoing treatment in hospital, Fomba posted his video on YouTube on Friday, revealing the consequences of his death-defying jump and stating that he has been released from the hospital.

"I fractured part of my skull, bleeding a little bit. Then, I have a tube running through my chest,' he says in the video.

"People are texting me if it was worth it. No-one wished to get hurt." he added.

As his post garnered the views he was expecting from his reckless stunt, Fomba captioned his video explaining his actions.

"You might see it as jumping for views, but I see more. I wasn't built for just normal, I'm a dream chaser," he wrote.

It is illegal to jump from any bridge over the Colorado River. However it still remains unclear if Fomba will face any criminal charges for his stunt.