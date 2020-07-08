Zach Braff is in mourning following the death of Nick Cordero from complications brought by COVID-19, and he shares how his friend relied on life support in the final days of his battle.

The "Scrubs" star revealed that Cordero did not have COVID-19 anymore when he died. He was battling through its complications because, by that point, the disease had taken such a hard toll on his body.

Braff remembered that the doctor described his friend's lungs looking like "Swiss cheese," as if they belonged to someone who "had been a heavy smoker his entire life." He mused that had Cordero lived, he would still have to go through medical procedures to live a healthy life.

"Even to live he would've needed a full double-lung transplant and you only get those if you're healthy in all other ways. So the machines were really truly keeping him alive," the actor shared on Tuesday's episode of his and "Scrubs" co-star Donald Faison's "Fake Doctors, Real Friends" podcast.

Braff added that Cordero's fingers and toes would have to be amputated too had he lived, since the tips were blackening because "his blood pressure was not strong enough." The theatre star had his leg amputated because of blood clots, he was placed on dialysis and put on a pacemaker before he died.

"He just deteriorated, deteriorated, deteriorated, until the point where they put them on the ventilator and then he never came back," Braff revealed and talked about the "exciting" and hopeful moments too when Cordero "kind of woke up for a little bit."

"There was some exciting moments where they would say, 'Nick, if you can hear us look up' and he would do that, but he wouldn't do it all the time. It was only occasionally," he revealed.

Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesnâ€™t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.

In the same episode, Braff also praised Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, for being the "ultimate" wife. He sympathised with her and shared how she dealt with her husband's hospitalisation and tragically, his death.

According to ET Canada, Kloots stayed with Braff and his girlfriend Florence Pugh at a guest room during the ordeal, but they observed social distancing. He called it "f*****g tragic" that they could not be there to hug and comfort her as she sobbed.

"She would be 10 feet away from us, Florence and I, and sobbing, and we couldn't go hug her. We would literally stand 10 feet away from her and watch our friend sobbing," he shared, and lamented on the fact that Kloots could only FaceTime Cordero while he was at the hospital. She could not be there by his side, hug him, kiss him, and cheer him on because of social distancing.

Cordero died on July 5 after 90 days at Cedars-Sinai hospital. He was 41. Ahead of Braff's tribute to his friend, Kloots remembered her husband in a post on Instagram.

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. â € I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyoneâ€™s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. â € To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. Youâ€™re a diamond in the rough. â € â € I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help weâ€™ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, â€œtheyâ€™ll give you hell but donâ€™t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,â€ I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. â¤ï¸

Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga