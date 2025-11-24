Philippine lawmaker Zaldy Co has ignited a political firestorm after alleging that House Speaker Martin Romualdez was tied to what he described as a multibillion-peso kickback scheme linked to infrastructure funding.

Speaking during internal discussions in November 2025, Co claimed he was instructed to help route public works allocations through his office, including what he described as expectations of monthly ₱2-billion cash deliveries.

The allegations, which remain unverified, have triggered renewed calls for transparency and raised questions about political influence inside the House of Representatives.

Allegations Raised During Internal House Discussions

During the Internal House Discussions in November 2025, Co, who previously chaired the House appropriations committee and represents the Ako Bicol party list, said the supposed arrangement involved significant public works allocations routed through his office. He insisted he did not personally receive kickbacks or handle cash for his own benefit, portraying his role as procedural rather than financial.

Co told colleagues that the scheme allegedly involved around ₱56 billion in allocations linked to flood control and other infrastructure projects. Co said the funds 'passed through' him only for legislative processing and claimed the instructions came from officials above him in government. These assertions remain unverified, and no investigative body has confirmed the details of the alleged transactions.

Co Denies Personal Involvement in Irregular Fund Handling

Co issued clarifications following the public release of his statements, stressing that he neither handled cash nor retained any portion of the alleged funds. He said the interpretation of his earlier remarks had been distorted and maintained that he did not participate in or profit from any irregular disbursement. Co encouraged relevant authorities to examine documents associated with the budget releases to determine whether any irregularities occurred.

Co also stated that he had no authority over the physical movement of funds or contract awards, emphasising that his office's involvement was limited to legislative processes. His comments formed part of broader tensions within the House of Representatives over budget distribution and political influence. In recent news, authorities executed an arrest warrant at Co's Residence.

Romualdez Yet to Issue Public Response

As of the most recent reporting, Speaker Martin Romualdez has not released a formal response to Co's allegations. His office did not immediately offer a comment when contacted. The claims come at a politically sensitive moment, given Romualdez's role as a key congressional leader and close ally as well as relative of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The allegations have intensified internal scrutiny within Congress, where budget allocations and infrastructure spending have long been contentious issues. The political implications of Co's statements remain significant, especially as they involve one of the administration's most influential figures.

Calls for Inquiry and Document Review

Opposition lawmakers have urged transparency following the disclosures, with several representatives calling on the Commission on Audit (COA) to review relevant documentation. These legislators requested a formal evaluation to determine whether any irregular practices occurred in connection with the alleged scheme.

Advocacy groups have also stressed the importance of releasing minutes or official records from the internal House briefing to prevent misinformation and ensure public trust in the budget process.

As of now, Co's statements remain allegations, reported by reputable Philippine media but not verified by any investigation or judicial process. With Romualdez yet to comment and no official findings released, the matter continues to draw public, political and institutional attention.