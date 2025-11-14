Former Philippine congressman Zaldy Co has just released a video addressing the corruption allegations against him, adding fresh momentum to what lawmakers are calling the country's biggest corruption probe. Co, recently named a VIP witness in Philippine Senate hearings into alleged anomalies in the national flood-control programme, now finds himself at the centre of a political storm as his statements draw renewed public scrutiny.

The investigation intensified after claims that large sums of cash were delivered to Co's properties in suitcases. His former aide, Orly Guteza, has alleged that he personally handled several of these deliveries — allegations some senators suggest may point to a broader network that could involve senior government officials. While none of these claims have been verified, they underscore the enormous stakes surrounding the inquiry.

In his newly released video, Co lays out his version of events, denies any involvement in irregular transactions, and frames the accusations as politically motivated. He insists he followed proper legal processes and rejects suggestions that illicit funds ever reached him. The recording, already gaining traction across media and social platforms, is expected to shape public sentiment ahead of his anticipated appearance before the Senate.

Background of the Allegations

The inquiry focuses on contracts included in the 2025 General Appropriations Act, which funded flood-control projects across the Philippines. Critics allege that some of the funds were misused or siphoned off through illicit deals. Guteza, who previously served on Co's security detail, has stated in an affidavit that he delivered at least three suitcases containing millions of pesos to Co's residences, according to local reports by PhilStar Life and Politiko PH.

Co has consistently denied any wrongdoing. He described the allegations as politically motivated and unsubstantiated, emphasising that the General Appropriations Act was approved by Congress and reviewed by the president. He argued that the claims overlook proper parliamentary procedures. Co's son, Ellis, has publicly called on his father to return to the Philippines to face the accusations.

Potential Implications for the Presidency

He alleged that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez instructed him to include P100 billion worth of projects in the 2025 budget at the bicameral conference committee stage. Co said Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman informed him of the directive and indicated he could confirm it with the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office. He claimed he attempted to reduce the budget insertions to P50 billion, but was allegedly told by Marcos that the funds had already been promised by Romualdez. ​​

Observers note that if Co's testimony implicates senior officials, it could have serious political consequences. Some analysts suggest that the VIP witness designation may allow him to provide information linking other figures to the case. However, the details of any alleged involvement by the presidential office remain unproven.

The Department of Justice has stated that it expects Co to respond to the allegations in a formal setting and that due process must be observed. Justice Secretary Boying Remulla has urged him to cooperate fully, while questions remain about safeguards for VIP witness testimony.

Lacson zeroed in on the alleged involvement of resigned congressman Elizaldy "Zaldy" Co in the anomalous fund allocations for infrastructure projects. Co failed to appear at the hearing, citing his overseas trip for "medical reasons." 2/3 @iampinglacson — Senate of the Philippines (@senatePH) November 14, 2025

Former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co's tell-all testimony reveals the true masterminds of massive government corruption.👍🙏#BBMRealCorrupt#MartinRomuladezCorrupt pic.twitter.com/2RLiWIOcoj — Ryan Lingo (@RyanLingo_) November 14, 2025

Gatchalian says former Congressman Zaldy Co’s video tagging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr should first be verified. Gatchalian also points out that Co should be physically present to dispute the allegations against him. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/9ZeJkbGYRl — Victoria Tulad ✨ (@victoriatulad) November 14, 2025

Next Steps and Broader Context

Co's resignation from Congress, citing threats and concerns over due process, has added complexity to the investigation. The controversy highlights ongoing issues surrounding corruption, accountability, and the influence of elite networks in public infrastructure projects. Security, procedural integrity, and transparency in handling high-profile witnesses are likely to remain central topics as the inquiry continues.

The release of Co's confession video, combined with his VIP witness designation, represents a major development in one of the Philippines' largest corruption investigations. Whether his testimony clarifies the flow of funds or adds further uncertainty will shape the next stage of scrutiny over flood-control programmes and the wider political implications for the administration.