Zayn Malik has denied that he struck Yolanda Hadid and is asking her to rethink her allegations for the sake of their family's privacy.

Sources told TMZ that Malik struck Yolanda sometime last week and that she is seriously considering pressing charges. She has not filed a police report so far, but the former One Direction singer called it a false accusation. In a statement sent to the publication he wrote, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

The 28-year old, who shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with model Gigi Hadid, also took to Twitter on Thursday to speak up. He said he is a typically private person but the situation has gotten to the press and so he is prompted to speak up.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," Malik wrote.

He continued, "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Malik contested, "this was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been "leaked" to the press."

He closed his lengthy post, "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Somewhere in his message, Malik hinted that he and Gigi are no longer together when he mentioned co-parenting their daughter. Now sources claimed that they have split and that "it's been that way for a while." Insiders familiar with the couple's situation said they broke up "more than a month ago." The 26-year-old model still has her photos with the singer on Instagram but the last one she shared was in February.