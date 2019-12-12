Terrified visitors were left screaming as a white lion nearly ripped the arm off of a zookeeper. Kannu Piraditta struggled to free himself from the lion's teeth while no other zookeepers intervened. Though his arm was nearly ripped off, Piraditta survived the attack. Zoo management blamed the zookeeper for the attack. They claimed that the zookeeper had not followed safety regulations while feeding the big cat.

On December 9, visitors at Karachi Zoological Garden in Karachi, Pakistan witnessed the swift yet horrific attack. Visitors had been watching Piraditta tossing meat into the enclosure of a white lion. The enclosure, inhabited by a white lion and lioness, has a back entrance from where the zookeepers are supposed to provide the animals with food.

While trying to show the visitors how the animals ate, Piraditta got dangerously close to the enclosure.

The white lion reached out and grabbed Piraditta's left arm. A video of the gruesome attack showed Piraditta pulled against the bars of the enclosure, as the lion continues to bite and claw at the painfully stretched out arm.

Visitors are seen making loud noises to distract the big cat. The Daily Mail reported that Piraditta struggled for 40 seconds to try and free his hand from the lion. Even though other zookeepers were witnessing the attack, no action was taken by any of the zoo staff to rescue the man under attack.

Finally, in the video, it is seen that the lion tried to get a better grip on Piraditta's arms and fails. In that split second, Piraditta moved back and collapsed against the barricade which is present to keep visitors far from the enclosure.

Piraditta's bloodied arm can be seen in the video, however, the extent of the damage remains unclear.

The zoo authorities claim that the employee was immediately rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi. It was reported that even after the life-threatening attack Piraditta is recovering in a stable condition.

Qamar Ayub, the director of Karachi Zoological Gardens, claim that Piraditta had not followed the safety rules that ensured the safety of the staff when feeding the animals. By approaching the wrong end of the enclosure, the zookeeper made himself vulnerable to the attack. However, Ayub assured that the zookeeper is undergoing treatment and will be back home in a matter of days.