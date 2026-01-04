Bret Hanna-Shuford, the beloved Broadway actor and social media personality, has passed away at the age of 46 after a courageous battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

His husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, shared on Instagram that Bret passed away peacefully on 3rd January 2026, surrounded by his family.

'It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe,' the caption read. Stephen added that while their hearts are shattered, they will endeavour to make Bret proud.

The joint Instagram account Broadway Husbands, utilised by the couple to document their experiences as performers, partners, and parents, became a space characterised by both happiness and openness during Bret's illness. The announcement resonated deeply, reflecting the profound love and sorrow felt by both his family and followers.

Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Journey

Bret received his diagnosis in September 2025, revealing that he was battling hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). These two are uncommon and serious conditions that impact the immune system.

HLH, a serious immune response in which the body's defences target healthy tissue, alongside PTCL, a form of aggressive blood cancer, posed a notably intricate challenge for doctors to treat.

Despite intense treatment, including prolonged hospital stays that stretched through Thanksgiving and Christmas, Bret's health deteriorated rapidly. In social media posts shared during his hospitalisation, he spoke candidly about the physical and emotional challenges he faced.

In an October update, he said: 'I really want to go home. I really miss my son, a lot, and my husband ... But I'm sending so much love to you, because your love to me has been incredible.'

A GoFundMe campaign, initiated by a close friend, provided support to the family facing increasing medical expenses after Bret had to leave his job and put his graduate studies at the University of Central Florida on hold.

Family Life With Husband and Son

Bret and Stephen had a strong partnership and were the proud parents of their three-year-old son, Maverick, who plays a significant role in the story of Broadway Husbands. The family's online presence captivated tens of thousands of followers, seamlessly blending genuine moments of parenthood with the challenges of balancing life both on and off stage.

Through daily posts and heartfelt updates, Bret and Stephen offered a window into their lives, from family adventures to the challenges of juggling careers and caregiving. The outpouring of support during Bret's illness showcased a robust network of fans and friends who came together in their toughest times.

Remembering His Theatre Legacy

Before his illness, Bret Hanna-Shuford had a successful career spanning over 20 years as a professional performer. Born in 1979 in Beaumont, Texas, he graced some of Broadway's most esteemed stages.

He has an impressive portfolio featuring roles and ensemble contributions in prominent productions like Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and the Cirque du Soleil staging Paramour, according to Broadway reference site IBDB. He made appearances in South Pacific at Lincoln Centre, Ragtime, Next to Normal, and the renowned Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Bret's talents extended beyond the stage as he made notable appearances in The Wolf of Wall Street, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and various television roles. He also contributed his voice to the highly regarded video game Red Dead Redemption 2.

Online, Bret was a certified life coach and ran a YouTube channel aimed at motivating aspiring actors, where he shared his experiences and insights on creating a life in the arts.