Britney Spears celebrated Christmas with her younger son Jayden James, 19, in what sources described as a positive reunion following years of strained family relationships.

The pop star spent the holiday with Jayden, with insiders telling TMZ the day was 'excellent' for both mother and son. Meanwhile, her older son, Sean Preston, 20, remained in Louisiana due to work obligations and celebrated with his aunt Jamie Lynn Spears.

The 33-year-old 'Zoey 101' alum shared a festive family photo on Instagram showing Sean smiling with his cousin Maddie, grandmother Lynne Spears, Jamie Lynn's husband Jamie Watson, and their seven-year-old daughter Ivey.

Britney shares both sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007. The former couple finalised their divorce in July 2007, with Federline gaining primary custody of the children.

A Gradual Healing Process

The Christmas celebration represents another milestone in Britney's evolving relationship with Jayden, which has shown marked improvement over the past year.

Back in March, the 'Toxic' singer posted a video of Jayden playing piano whilst she cheered enthusiastically in the background, according to TMZ. The singer captioned the clip 'TIME WITH MY SON!!!', celebrating the rare moment together.

The relationship between Britney and her sons became particularly strained during and after her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. The legal arrangement had controlled nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life since 2008.

In 2023, both sons relocated to Hawaii with their father, significantly limiting Britney's time with them. However, Jayden has since returned to Los Angeles to pursue his musical ambitions, making reconnection easier.

This marks the second consecutive Christmas Britney has spent with Jayden. Last December, she posted an emotional message revealing she hadn't seen him in two and a half to three years, describing their reunion as the 'best Christmas of my life'.

Sean Preston's Separate Celebration

This is not the first occasion Sean has spent significant time with his Louisiana-based extended family.

In September, Jamie Lynn shared photos on Instagram showing both Sean and Jayden posing with their cousins Maddie and Ivey, indicating ongoing connections between the brothers and their aunt's family.

The different holiday arrangements underscore the varied pace at which each son is rebuilding his relationship with their mother. Whilst Jayden has shown consistent progress, Sean's reconnection appears to be moving more cautiously.

Kevin Federline, who now has six children in total from various relationships, has previously told PEOPLE he wants his sons to maintain a relationship with their mother. In recent interviews promoting his memoir, he acknowledged the complexity of the situation whilst expressing hope for eventual family healing.

Britney's Ongoing Journey

The 43-year-old singer has been rebuilding her life since the termination of her conservatorship, which gave her full control of her personal and financial affairs after more than 13 years of restrictions.

Her social media presence remains characteristically unpredictable, featuring dance videos, personal reflections, and glimpses into her daily life. Whilst some followers have expressed concern over certain posts, others interpret them as Britney reclaiming her voice after years of limited autonomy.

In October, Britney addressed her complex relationship with her sons in a social media post, revealing that she had seen one son for only 45 minutes over five years, whilst the other had visited just four times during the same period. The candid admission highlighted the difficult reality behind her public persona.

The singer has occasionally referenced her boys on Instagram, celebrating small victories in their reconnection whilst respecting their individual boundaries and choices about maintaining contact.

As Britney navigates 2026, the Christmas reunion with Jayden offers a hopeful indication that gradual family healing remains possible, even after years of public conflict and private struggles.