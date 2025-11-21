Unnamed members of Britney Spears' family have voiced alarm over the singer's refusal to engage in communication, citing a complete severance of contact. The claims highlight ongoing tensions within the Spears family structure as the artist navigates life post-conservatorship.

Communication Breakdown

According to one of Spears' relatives, the Toxic singer has not replied to any of their messages. Spears has not read their direct messages and has not answered any of their calls.

'It's very frustrating, because we just want to make sure she's OK, that life is good, that she's taking care of herself. But she won't have anything to do with us,' the relative told The Daily Mail.

Britney Spears' Outing Sparks Concern Over Her Sobriety

Another relative characterised her behaviour as 'disturbing' and alleged that the singer has been exhibiting warning signs as of late. The source added that those close to Spears have expressed uncertainty regarding how they can help her.

Public scrutiny intensified earlier this week after Spears was photographed leaving a restaurant holding a champagne flute. What appeared to be a casual outing with a friend raised worries because of the implication that the singer was consuming alcohol.

Holiday Outreach Efforts

A third source indicated that the family are considering the best time to reach out to Spears again. With Thanksgiving approaching, they believe this would be the optimal time to contact the singer once more.

'They sense that and will likely give her a few days and the weekend before trying to make contact again during the holiday next week. If that doesn't work, they are going to put in a concerted effort around her birthday [2 December] to get back in her good graces, or at least let her know that they're there for her,' the source said.

Britney Spears' Battle With Drug, Alcohol Addiction Revisited

For many years, Spears struggled with alcohol and drug addiction. Last year, reports revealed that she made the difficult decision to overhaul her entire staff to maintain sobriety.

A source told In Touch Weekly that Spears is serious about reforming her life. The singer has reportedly been showing signs that she is managing her health effectively.

'But that doesn't mean it's not a 24-hour battle to keep her away from her demons. The fact is, she can't afford to have even a single bad influence in her life without the risk of her getting dragged back into her old habits. That's why her whole staff is getting a reboot top to bottom and only people that can prove they're on the straight and narrow are being employed,' the source said.

Britney Spears Gets Candid About Her Mental Health Issues

In her memoir The Woman In Me, Spears opened up about her mental health struggles, particularly in 2007 and 2008. At the time, Spears shocked the entire world when she stepped out with a fully shaved head.

It was also during this time that she was separated from her two sons. She was suffering from postpartum depression and was abandoned by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, at that time.

'Flailing those weeks without my children, I lost it, over and over again,' she wrote (via The Guardian).