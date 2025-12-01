It seems like Britney Spears spent her Thanksgiving by reflecting on the recent events in her life, based on her first Instagram post on Sunday, 30 November, after reactivating the account that she had deactivated a few weeks earlier.

The troubled pop star posted a video of herself dancing to Adele's 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)' in her swimsuit and black Mary-Janes on Saturday, 29 November. She also lip-synched to some of the song's lines, like 'We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts / We both know we ain't kids no more.'

The singer wrote a long caption to the post, saying, 'Haven't found my party dress for this year 👗... Reflecting is good for the soul... Sometimes when hard things happen, good things come from it and we learn... I learned that a real note of expression with emotion speaks volumes for us all!'

She added that she learned that holding onto her inner child was important.

'Call it childish, silly, annoying... We grow up to become women but do you dare keep the most sensitive part of the soul and allow it to rebel... the child within must speak in the most vulnerable of times,' she wrote.

She also talked about a lesson on loss, which seemed to be inspired by her controversial memoir, The Woman in Me.

'Beautiful Things Can Be Manifested and Shared'

'Sadness and darkness survive to make an understanding of losing someone and of the hurt and pain...,' the Oops, I Did It Again singer shared. 'Sometimes through suffering and ugliness and sacrifice, extremely rare and beautiful things can be manifested and shared that can touch another person so they understand they are not alone... and yet the woman in me will make sure I find my destination'

She concluded her post with a glimpse of her Thanksgiving celebration, claiming that she indulged during the holiday feast.

'PS I can't even look at food after this Thanksgiving... I cheated I was so bad...,' she added, 'but it felt so damn good... forgive me father.'

Spears' Instagram followers can still see her post, but the caption was edited on Sunday, 30 November. She made it shorter and less serious, saying, 'I felt pretty in that bathing suit 👙🌹🤷🏼‍♀️ ... psss gotta find those Mary Jane shoes.'

Return to Instagram

The Toxic singer's next post seemed to be a screenshot of a phone, showing the time 1:11. But she did not include any caption or explanation about the photo.

Spears deactivated her Instagram account on 2 November after an ugly public spat with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, following the release of his memoir You Thought You Knew.

She apparently deactivated the account after the growing concern of fans over her bizarre dancing videos. She also turned off the comment section on her posts, showing her kids Sean Preston, 20 and Jayden James, 19.

The pop icon's representative replied to Federline's autobiography in an interview with People, saying that there is a reason why the father of her two children painted her in a bad light in the book.

'With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,' said Spears' rep. 'All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.'