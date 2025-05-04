After months of speculation, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have finally confirmed their relationship by going public on Instagram. On 3 May 2025, the model posted a carousel of birthday snaps from her 30th celebration—including a photo of her kissing the Maestro actor in front of a towering chocolate cake.

'I feel so lucky to be 30!' she captioned the post. 'I feel so lucky for every high and low—for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all!'

Hadid continued, 'I'm so lucky to be a mum, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!'

The photo served as the couple's soft launch after nearly a year of low-key outings, sightings, and speculation.

From Party to Partnership: How They First Connected

Hadid and Cooper were first romantically linked in October 2023 after being spotted dining at Via Carota in New York's West Village. However, their initial personal connection began earlier that year, when they met at a mutual friend's child's birthday party, as Hadid revealed in a Vogue interview.

The two had known each other socially through the modelling and entertainment circuit and were introduced more closely by Cooper's ex-partner, Irina Shayk, who is also a long-time friend of Hadid's. It was through this mutual network—and shared experiences as single parents—that their relationship quietly began to develop.

Shared Values, Family First

What appears to ground their connection is a mutual understanding of parenthood in the public eye. In her Vogue interview, Hadid described the relationship as 'very romantic and happy,' and praised Cooper's role as a supportive partner. 'I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief,' she said.

They've reportedly made efforts to ensure their daughters get along as well, with sources confirming that the children have spent time together. One insider noted, 'They are busy with work, but also prioritise their relationship and daughters.'

Another told People, 'Gigi is in love with Bradley, and they're very happy together... They have a strong bond with their daughters, and they are at the forefront of everything they do.'

Is Marriage Next?

Though early on Hadid was said to be keeping things casual, by mid-2024 things appeared to intensify. The couple were seen together regularly, even appearing at family events and intimate dinners with Cooper's mother and Hadid's father.

In July 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Cooper had plans to propose. A source claimed, 'They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship... Now it is just a matter of when.'

Despite the 20-year age gap—Hadid turned 30 this year, while Cooper is 50—the couple appear to have found lasting common ground. Friends describe the relationship as mature, grounded, and mutually supportive.

Whether their love story leads to wedding bells remains to be seen, but what's clear is that Hadid and Cooper are no longer hiding in plain sight. They're together, they're happy, and according to those close to them—they're the real deal.