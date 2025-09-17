major dramatic change has hit ESPN as Molly Qerim, the beloved host of First Take, which is one of ESPN'S landmark shows, has announced she will leave the network after nearly a decade on the show. This came after contract negotiations reportedly broke down, bringing an end to her long tenure moderating the popular sports debate show.

A Sudden Goodbye to 'First Take'

Qerim confirmed her exit on her social media after the news broke of her departure, using Instagram to tell fans the news had surfaced earlier than she had intended and 'not in the way I hoped'. You can check out this screenshot of her Instagram story that has now expired.

The sudden announcement drew surprise across the sports world as her name was widely known across it, and because she has been a steady presence on First Take since 2015. She has been holding her own alongside popular personalities like Stephen A. Smith and a rotating cast of analysts on the show.

Reports further suggested the split stemmed from failed contract talks, although this has not been fully confirmed by Qerim yet. According to reports, ESPN had offered a new deal, but Qerim allegedly declined to renew, choosing instead to walk away after a long run at the network.

Colleagues Pay Tribute to Qerim

Things got emotional on the show post her exit. Stephen A. Smith opened First Take the day after Qerim's announcement with a heartfelt message, telling viewers that he and the show would "miss her" and that she always showed dignity and class during her time at ESPN. This was a big moment as it underscored the impact Qerim had on the show, not just as a host but as a moderator who shaped its rhythm and tone for a decade.

That's not all as Burke Magnus, ESPN's President of Content, also issued a statement, praising her professionalism, poise and "extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN". This was followed by fans who echoed the sentiment with many writing on social media that First Take would never feel the same without her. Truly that show was built around her.

Molly Qerim's Money, Salary and Net Worth

Her departure has predictably flooded questions about her salary and what role finances may have played in the contract breakdown. While there is no official word on any numbers from her or ESPN, according to reports, Qerim earned between $500,000 and $600,000 annually from her role on First Take. Now that's just base salary as with endorsements and additional projects, her total income may have been higher.

Qerim's net worth is estimated at around $3 million as of 2025, per some publications, now that's a figure that reflects nearly two decades in sports broadcasting on one of the biggest sports platforms.

What Comes Next for Molly Qerim and The Impact on 'First Take'

While Qerim has not yet revealed her next move as of this writing, she closed her announcement with a hint: "Stay tuned." That has fuelled speculation she may explore opportunities beyond ESPN, whether in broadcasting, digital media, or even outside of sports altogether. Given her experience she would be an easy hire for any competing sports network or news channel.

Her exit leaves ESPN with a monumental challenge: finding a new moderator for First Take. The show's format in general relies on balancing the outspoken personalities of its commentators, and Qerim's calm authority played a central role in keeping debates to the point and heated. Without her, the dynamic could shift drastically. As of this writing, the network has yet to announce who will step into the role.