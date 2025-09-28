A quiet evening at a Southport waterfront bar turned into chaos when gunfire erupted from a passing boat, leaving three people dead and several others wounded. Patrons at the American Fish Company were enjoying a late Saturday night when the attack tore through the crowd, shattering the peace of the popular dockside hangout.

Authorities say the suspect is a former Marine who reinvented himself under the name 'Nigel Max Edge.' His troubled history is now under the spotlight as investigators and the public search for answers about how a decorated soldier's life unraveled into violence.

The Southport Shooting

According to officials, the violence began at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, 27 September, at the American Fish Company, a well-known bar in the Southport Yacht Basin. Witnesses reported that a boat pulled up, paused, and the occupant suddenly opened fire on patrons gathered by the dock.

Three people died instantly, while early reports suggested eight others were injured. Southport Police Chief Todd Coring later confirmed that six victims were taken to hospital, though their conditions remain unknown.

The suspect's boat sped off along the Intracoastal Waterway towards Oak Island. By 10 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard had detained a man matching the description at a public boat ramp. He is now in custody and being questioned by Southport Police, with the State Bureau of Investigation assisting.

Who Is 'Nigel Max Edge'?

Authorities have identified the alleged shooter as Sean William DeBevoise, a 40-year-old former Marine who legally changed his name to Nigel Max Edge. DeBevoise once lived in Oak Island, North Carolina, and served in Iraq, where he reportedly sustained traumatic injuries, including a suspected gunshot wound to the head in 2006.

After his injuries, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and experienced bouts of disorganised thinking. Public records and online postings show a man increasingly consumed by conspiracy theories. He repeatedly claimed he was being targeted by what he described as a 'white supremacist LGBTQ paedophile ring.'

Troubled Past and Online Trail

In the years following his military service, DeBevoise — or Edge — turned to the internet and the courts. He filed a string of lawsuits and penned erratic Facebook posts railing against perceived enemies. His most notable endeavour was self-publishing a book entitled Headshot, available on Amazon, which described his wartime injuries and subsequent struggles.

He also surfaced in celebrity gossip circles: in 2012, he accompanied country singer Kellie Pickler to the CMT Awards, a detail now resurfacing in light of his alleged involvement in the massacre.

What Community Say

For Southport, a small coastal town known for its fishing, marinas and quiet charm, the shooting is almost unthinkable. Chief Coring described the event as 'a very tragic night', but sought to reassure residents that the immediate threat had passed.

'Just know you are as safe as you can be right now,' he said during an early-morning press conference. Additional patrols have since been deployed in the area.

As the investigation continues, questions remain: what drove a decorated veteran — one once hailed for service to his country — to become the alleged perpetrator of a waterfront massacre? For now, the story of 'Nigel Max Edge' is one of both tragedy and warning, a stark reminder of the intersection between mental health, trauma, and public safety.