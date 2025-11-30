Stefanie Pieper, a well-known Austrian beauty influencer, vanished after attending a Christmas party on 22 November. She took a taxi home with a friend and arrived at her apartment in Graz in the early hours of the following morning, sending a message to confirm she had reached home safely.

Moments later, she sent another message to a friend, expressing unease. She wrote that she sensed someone lurking in her stairwell, describing the figure as dark and shadowy. It was the last time Stefanie was ever heard from before her sudden disappearance.

Disappearance After a Christmas Party

Neighbours reported hearing a heated argument coming from inside or near Pieper's apartment building that night. Several people also claimed to have seen her ex-boyfriend, later identified as 31-year-old Peter M, leaving the building carrying what appeared to be a large, suspicious roll of fabric.

On 23 November 2025, the beauty influencer was scheduled for a photoshoot but failed to show up. Attempts to reach her by phone and text went unanswered, prompting her friends and family to alert the police. Authorities then launched an official investigation into her disappearance

'Subsequent investigations led to the suspicion that the woman's 31-year-old ex-boyfriend might be connected to her disappearance,' the Austrian Federal Police said in a statement that was published on their official website on 26 November. 'The man is believed to have travelled to Slovenia several times in his car. He could not be contacted by the investigating police.'

Later that same day, local law enforcement officially declared the 31-year-old influencer missing. The announcement marked the beginning of an urgent search effort that quickly expanded beyond her hometown of Graz, Austria, reaching into neighbouring Slovenia. Authorities coordinated across borders, mobilising teams to trace her last known movements and follow every possible lead in the growing investigation.

Investigation Breakthrough: Burned Vehicle Sparks New Leads

A breakthrough in the case occurred when Slovenian police discovered a car engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a casino near the Austria–Slovenia border. The vehicle, a red Volkswagen Golf, was identified as belonging to Pieper's ex-boyfriend, Peter M. Authorities quickly located him nearby and took him into immediate custody.

Investigators soon found out that Peter M had crossed the Austria–Slovenia border multiple times in the days following Pieper's disappearance, fueling further suspicion about his movements. Authorities quickly moved to request his extradition to Austria to face questioning and possible charges in connection with the case.

Missing-Person Search to Homicide: Tragic Discovery of Stefanie Pieper in Forest

As the investigation continued, Peter M was taken in for questioning and reportedly confessed to murdering Stefanie Pieper. He admitted that following a heated argument, he strangled her and then placed her body in a suitcase, which he transported to a forest in Slovenia.

Authorities were led by Peter M to a remote wooded area near Majsperk, in north-eastern Slovenia, where the suitcase was discovered buried underground. In a related development, police also arrested his brother and stepfather on suspicion of assisting him in concealing the crime.

Although Stefanie Pieper's body has been recovered, many questions about the case remain unanswered. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the exact motive behind her murder, and the specific involvement of the two detained relatives is still under investigation. Police are also working to reconstruct the precise sequence of events leading up to Stefanie's final moments, relying on forensic evidence, digital records, and witness statements to piece together the full picture.