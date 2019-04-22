A two-month-old baby girl died following medical complication aboard an AirAsia flight from Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to Perth, Australia, on Monday.

Doctors onboard the flight took turns to perform CPR for over two hours in a bid to save the baby. The flight was met by paramedics upon landing, who declared the baby dead.

An AirAsia spokesman confirmed the news and said, "The safety and well being of our guests is always our number one priority, and in accordance with procedure, the flight crew requested medical assistance on landing at Perth International Airport. Upon arrival, the aircraft was met by a team of medical specialists and the relevant authorities, including the Western Australia Police. We are unable to comment further on the infants' medical situation; however our thoughts are with the infant and family involved."

The baby was reportedly suffering from a respiratory illness and was traveling with her parents.

Nadia Parenzee, a passenger, said the baby died in her arms. She added the baby was "really restless and cried continuously" since she boarded the aircraft.

a two-month old infant dies on air asia flight. itâ€™s our flight. delayed since 6.50 am this morning. we are patiently waiting. #airasia #perth pic.twitter.com/T9Kq34YZmd — zura rahman (@rahman_zura) April 22, 2019

"Flying home from Malaysia this morning I encountered the most confronting situation one could possibly go through. I had a newborn baby take her last dying breath in my arms," she wrote on Facebook.

"As I closed my eyes to catch some sleep the Air Asia hostess tapped me on the shoulder to help her. The parents offered the baby to me with desperation in their eyes I took her in my arms," she wrote, adding that the baby "took her last breath and went limp."

There was chaos for the next few hours as the doctors tried to revive the baby until the flight landed in Perth.

"My heart is numb and I don't know how to feel but I am honestly honored to have held her and read a prayer on her before she passed. To the unbelievable staff of AirAsia you were amazing and I commend your professionalism," she wrote.

The flight, which landed in Perth at 5.30 a.m. local time Monday (5.30 p.m. EDT, Sunday), was scheduled to depart again at 6.50 a.m. but was delayed. The airline apologized for the inconvenience.

Police interviewed the staff on board the flight and said the baby's death was not being treated as suspicious. The cause of death, however, remained unknown.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.