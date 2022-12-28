The nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were released on 12th December. The announcements were broadcast on NBC and inflicted varied responses following the controversy surrounding last year's events.

The issues surrounding diversity in Hollywood have been ongoing for years, affecting large sectors of the industry. Hollywood's award ceremonies such as the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards have been at the centre of these concerns for many years. In 2022, the broadcaster of the Globes – NBC – cancelled the airing of the ceremony following an exposé that released numerous issues regarding diversity.

As reported by Reuters, an investigation published in 2021 found that the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) had no black voters among its then-89 members. Incidentally, this investigation also raised questions about the behaviour of the members – who were concomitantly accused of soliciting deals with movie studios.

The 2023 ceremony has ensured that steps have been taken to move forwards at this year's event. The live broadcast will resume on NBC in the coming year. Here's what we know about the nominations.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once is leading the nominations this year with eight and six nominations respectively.

Most surprising of all nominations was the Marvel Studios' contender, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The touching sequel in honour of the late Chadwick Boseman broke Marvel Cinematic Universe award history. Angela Bassett's poignant depiction of Queen Ramonda is recognised for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture. This nomination notes the first acting nomination for a Marvel Studios movie at the Golden Globes.

It is worth noting critics' attitudes to the Globe's nominations. Gold Derby experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng questioned the lack of 2022's Women Talking. Sarah Polley's drama is inspired by real-life events depicting a group of women's struggles to reconcile with faith after a sequence of sexual assaults. Eng and Rosen stated in their break-down reaction video that Women Talking "...have a lot of high expectations for it, and it doesn't quite perform to those expectations."

This may be corrected at the Academy in March. The nominations for the Academy Awards are yet to be released but we can expect them in the next month. In the meantime, the shortlist has been released and can be viewed here.